Senate Bill 44 Printer's Number 1076
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Senate Bill 44
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DUSH, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further providing for definitions and providing for victim determination statement and for State Human Trafficking Resource Coordinator; and, in licensing of drivers, providing for restoration of operating privilege for victims of human trafficking.
Memo Subject
Driver's License Restoration for Victims of Human Trafficking
Actions
|1076
|Referred to JUDICIARY, July 23, 2025
|Reported as committed, Feb. 2, 2026
|First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026
Generated 02/02/2026 05:41 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.