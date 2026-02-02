Senate Bill 44 Printer's Number 1076

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Senate Bill 44 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DUSH, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, MILLER Short Title An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further providing for definitions and providing for victim determination statement and for State Human Trafficking Resource Coordinator; and, in licensing of drivers, providing for restoration of operating privilege for victims of human trafficking. Memo Subject Driver's License Restoration for Victims of Human Trafficking Actions 1076 Referred to JUDICIARY, July 23, 2025 Reported as committed, Feb. 2, 2026 First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026 Generated 02/02/2026 05:41 PM

