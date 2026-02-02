Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,245 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 44 Printer's Number 1076

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Senate Bill 44

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

DUSH, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, MILLER

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further providing for definitions and providing for victim determination statement and for State Human Trafficking Resource Coordinator; and, in licensing of drivers, providing for restoration of operating privilege for victims of human trafficking.

Memo Subject

Driver's License Restoration for Victims of Human Trafficking

Actions

1076 Referred to JUDICIARY, July 23, 2025
Reported as committed, Feb. 2, 2026
First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026

Generated 02/02/2026 05:41 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 44 Printer's Number 1076

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.