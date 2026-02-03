Coverbase announces strategic collaboration with Crowe LLP

Coverbase delivers the first AI platform for risk-aware procurement and third-party security reviews

Strategic Collaboration to Bring Human-Centered AI to TPRM

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coverbase , the AI-first platform for risk-aware procurement and third-party security reviews, today announced a strategic collaboration with Crowe LLP , a leading public accounting and consulting firm. The collaboration supports organizations seeking to modernize how vendor risk is managed in the age of AI by leveraging Coverbase’s next-generation due diligence automation.Coverbase and Crowe have worked across complex enterprise engagements in financial services, banking, insurance, and healthcare. Through this expanded collaboration, Crowe third-party risk management (TPRM) specialists can incorporate Coverbase’s AI-powered assessment and monitoring tools into advisory and implementation engagements, helping organizations to streamline elements of their TPRM programs while avoiding manual processes or disruptive technology migrations.“Many enterprises are tired of throwing more headcount, spreadsheets, or system migrations to manage vendor risk. They want meaningful results without adding operational burden,” said Clarence Chio, CEO and Co-founder of Coverbase. “Working closely with Crowe allows us to bring practical, human-validated AI into some of the most sophisticated, highly regulated programs in the world.”“AI has enormous potential in third-party risk management, but only when it is applied in a way that is transparent, governed and defensible,” said Brad Gilliat, Principal and leader of Crowe’s TPRM practice. “This initiative with Coverbase allows us to help clients adopt human-centered AI that enhances judgment rather than replacing it, especially in highly regulated environments where accountability matters.”The collaboration focuses on enabling AI adoption responsibly and sustainably for complex risk programs. Key differentiators driving adoption include:o Augmenting – not replacing – existing technology stacks: Coverbase deploys alongside established TPRM platforms, enhancing them with AI-driven automation, decision workflows and review acceleration.o Human-confirmed decisioning at every step: Coverbase’s AI is intentionally built around the reality that no model is 100% accurate. Its workflow design assumes imperfection and requires confirmation, providing defensible assurance for security, risk, procurement and compliance functions.o AI that is controlled by risk teams, not engineers: Non-technical users are empowered to train, calibrate and refine decision models without writing code or involving IT resources.As third-party ecosystems expand and AI becomes a new risk vector to manage, enterprises are looking for partners who can bridge automation and defensibility. Crowe’s deep advisory expertise, paired with Coverbase’s platform, equips organizations to accelerate due diligence, validate evidence more rigorously, and modernize risk operations without compromising control.“Our collaboration centers on impact,” added Chio. “Crowe’s clients are leaders in critical industries – they need efficiency, they need rigor, and they need AI that they can govern. Together, we are raising the standard of what third-party risk management should look like.”About CoverbaseCoverbase is a risk-aware procurement and vendor security platform built to automate third-party assessments, continuous monitoring, contract intelligence, and lifecycle governance using practical, human-validated AI. The company works with regulated enterprises across financial services, healthcare, technology, and critical infrastructure to make vendor risk reviews faster, more accurate, and more defensible.Learn more at coverbase.com.About Crowe LLPCrowe LLP is a public accounting and consulting firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit, tax and consulting services to public and private entities. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.For press inquiries, contact:press@coverbase.ai

