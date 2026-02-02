Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,691 in the last 365 days.

Drone Roof Cleaning Service Expands Throughout Florida

Complete Spray Tech Drone takes Flight

Complete Spray Tech expands Drone Roof Cleaning Service to all of Florida

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Spray Tech, LLC is rolling out proprietary drone-based spraying systems across Florida to change how roofs and exteriors are maintained. The South Florida–based company says its remote soft-washing and Roof‑A‑Cide applications remove the need for personnel to walk on roofs, improving safety and protecting delicate roofing materials.

The company serves residential, HOA and commercial customers and reports thousands of jobs completed in Palm Beach, Miami‑Dade, Broward, the Treasure Coast, Martin and Collier counties. Complete Spray Tech says its drone configurations—developed and refined over four years—deliver greater precision, coverage and consistency than traditional methods.

As demand grows, Complete Spray Tech plans a statewide expansion and will offer franchise opportunities in June 2026 to scale the drone-based service model.

More information: completespraytech.com | 888‑771‑8177

Tim Abadie
Complete Spray Tech, LLC
+1 914-557-6650
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Complete Spray Tech Services Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Drone Roof Cleaning Service Expands Throughout Florida

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.