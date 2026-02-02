Drone Roof Cleaning Service Expands Throughout Florida

Complete Spray Tech Drone takes Flight

Complete Spray Tech expands Drone Roof Cleaning Service to all of Florida

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complete Spray Tech, LLC is rolling out proprietary drone-based spraying systems across Florida to change how roofs and exteriors are maintained. The South Florida–based company says its remote soft-washing and Roof‑A‑Cide applications remove the need for personnel to walk on roofs, improving safety and protecting delicate roofing materials.The company serves residential, HOA and commercial customers and reports thousands of jobs completed in Palm Beach, Miami‑Dade, Broward, the Treasure Coast, Martin and Collier counties. Complete Spray Tech says its drone configurations—developed and refined over four years—deliver greater precision, coverage and consistency than traditional methods.As demand grows, Complete Spray Tech plans a statewide expansion and will offer franchise opportunities in June 2026 to scale the drone-based service model.More information: completespraytech.com | 888‑771‑8177

Complete Spray Tech Services Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.