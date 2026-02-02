Computer Solutions East Earns Microsoft Solution Partner Designation for Modern Work

An Award Given to CSE

ROCHELLE PARK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Solutions East (CSE), a business technology and managed services provider serving organizations across the United States, announced today that it has earned the Microsoft Solution Partner designation for Modern Work , recognizing the company’s capabilities in delivering secure, flexible, and productivity-focused workplace solutions using Microsoft technologies.Microsoft’s Solution Partner designations are awarded to partners that demonstrate verified technical expertise, customer success, and ongoing alignment with Microsoft’s standards across specific solution areas. The Modern Work designation focuses on helping organizations enable collaboration, productivity, and secure access in increasingly hybrid and distributed work environments.What is the Microsoft Designation all about?The designation reflects Microsoft’s evaluation of partner performance across multiple criteria, including technical certifications, successful customer implementations, and demonstrated outcomes using Microsoft 365 and related platforms. Partners must meet and maintain strict requirements to earn and retain the designation, ensuring continued alignment with Microsoft’s evolving roadmap.“Earning the Modern Work designation reflects our team’s experience helping businesses implement Microsoft solutions in a way that supports how people actually work today, without compromising security or governance.” said Luke Celente, President of Computer Solutions East.The Modern Work solution area encompasses more than collaboration tools alone. It includes identity and access management, endpoint security, data protection, compliance, and user adoption strategies that enable organizations to operate effectively across office, remote, and hybrid environments. As businesses continue to adapt to distributed workforces, these capabilities have become central to operational continuity and risk management.What does Modern Work mean for Microsoft?According to Microsoft, the Modern Work designation is designed to help organizations balance flexibility and security while improving employee experience. Many businesses are reassessing how technology supports day-to-day operations, particularly as productivity expectations, security threats, and regulatory requirements continue to increase.“Organizations are no longer debating whether hybrid work is permanent,” Celente added. “The focus has shifted to how to manage it responsibly. That means having the right tools in place, configured properly, and supported by a long-term strategy rather than short-term fixes.”Computer Solutions East works with organizations across multiple industries to design, implement, and support Microsoft-based modern work environments. The company’s approach emphasizes planning, governance, and user adoption, recognizing that successful modern work initiatives require alignment between technology, security, and business processes.Rather than treating modern work as a one-time deployment, CSE supports clients through ongoing optimization and management. This includes helping organizations evaluate their current environments, identify gaps, and implement Microsoft solutions in phases to minimize disruption while improving security and productivity.CSE as a Solution PartnerThe Microsoft Solution Partner program was updated to place greater emphasis on measurable customer outcomes and partner accountability. Designations are not permanent and require partners to continually demonstrate performance, skills development, and customer success to maintain status.“The designation is not just a milestone, but a commitment,” said Celente. “Maintaining it requires continuous investment in people, processes, and alignment with Microsoft’s standards. That ongoing effort is what ultimately benefits the organizations we work with.”The Modern Work designation is one of several Microsoft Solution Partner recognitions that reflect a partner’s ability to deliver solutions aligned with Microsoft’s strategic focus areas. For businesses evaluating technology partners, these designations provide an additional signal of verified expertise and ongoing engagement with Microsoft’s ecosystem.About Computer Solutions EastComputer Solutions East is a business technology and managed services provider that helps organizations plan, implement, and support secure, modern IT environments. The company partners with businesses to align technology with operational needs, focusing on reliability, security, and long-term scalability.

