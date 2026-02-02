Governor Stein Continues to Urge Caution on Roads as Temperatures Remain Low

Today Governor Stein shared developments on the state’s response to this past weekend’s snowstorm.

“We are working around the clock to clear roads and get people back to their daily lives as quickly and safely as possible, but because temperatures will remain low overnight, this process takes time,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We ask for your patience, and if you need to be on the roads this week, I urge you to slow down, give extra distance, and use caution while traveling.”

Dry conditions are forecast statewide Monday with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunshine, combined with above-freezing temperatures, will allow for melting in areas that received snow over the weekend. However, any melting will refreeze after sunset this evening as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s Tuesday before a cold front approaches the region.

"Please continue to remain vigilant as we are still experiencing extremely cold temperatures across the state," said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. "As a reminder, several hazards remain, such as the risk of freezing pipes in homes. There are many people in our communities that are especially vulnerable to prolonged cold temperatures, so please check on your friends, family, and neighbors."

“Our crews worked hard to clear most interstates yesterday and are now working on other major and two-lane roads today, but we anticipate the hardest-hit areas will continue to see impacts to the roads in the days to come,” said State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “Please be patient and give our crews space to work. Conditions vary across the state. We encourage people to avoid driving where snow and ice still cover the roads and to exercise caution and reduce speed when driving.”

About 2,500 NCDOT employees and contractors are working hard to plow snow and spread salt on the highways and secondary routes. Since the storm started Saturday, crews have spread more than 23,000 tons of salt and plowed thousands of miles of roads.

NCDOT crews are making progress clearing interstates and highways, but dangerous icy spots may remain because temperatures remain low. Transportation officials are urging people to stay off snow- and ice-covered roads and warning people to beware of black ice, which forms when ice and snow melt and then refreeze overnight into hard-to-see slippery patches.

Due to winter storm responses, road salt and other anti-icing or de-icing supplies remain limited nationwide. In North Carolina, NCDOT has sufficient supplies to continue its work in the wake of this recent storm. The agency is also working with suppliers to restock salt supplies for future events and making necessary adjustments to move supplies to areas of need.

As conditions improve, people are encouraged to visit DriveNC.gov for updates on road closures and conditions. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.