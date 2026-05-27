In NC Strong Update, Governor Stein Celebrates North Carolina’s Law Enforcement and Military, Takes Action on Prediction Markets

Today Governor Josh Stein held his latest NC Strong Update to honor the law enforcement officials and servicemembers who keep North Carolinians safe. Governor Stein also signed an executive order to protect the integrity of state government from prediction markets and addressed ongoing efforts to resolve correctional officer staffing shortages.

Celebrating Law Enforcement

Governor Stein recognized May as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month and honored the law enforcement officials who go above and beyond to keep their communities safe.

“We must value the people who devote their careers to keeping us safe,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Law Enforcement Appreciation Month gives us another opportunity to show our appreciation for thousands of men and women who do the difficult but meaningful work of protecting our families. Let’s commit to supporting them.”

During the ceremony, Governor Stein recognized Sergeant David Rowland and K-9 Bo, a team from the Gastonia Police Department whose heroic actions saved a teenager with special needs’ life during the snowstorm earlier this year. In 2024, they received national recognition for saving a seven-year-old boy who was abducted at knifepoint during a mental health crisis. Governor Stein inducted Sergeant David Rowland into the Order of the Longleaf Pine and awarded K-9 Bo a Certificate of Pup-preciation for their heroic service to the state.

“Sgt. David Rowland and K-9 Bo represent the very best of the Gastonia Police Department. Their dedication, professionalism, and compassion have not only led to lifesaving results, but they have also created a tremendous positive connection between law enforcement and our community,” said Trent Conard, Gastonia Police Department Chief of Police. “Bo’s incredible tracking ability, paired with Sgt. Rowland’s expertise and commitment, has brought national recognition to our department while showcasing the heart behind police work. Together, they have become ambassadors for public safety, community trust, and service above self.”

Governor Stein’s recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 includes more than $970 million in targeted investments to support law enforcement, address root causes of crime, and keep people healthy. To keep North Carolinians safe, Governor Stein’s budget provides all state law enforcement with a 15% pay raise over the biennium and awards hiring bonuses to Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates and out-of-state transfers joining state and local law enforcement agencies.

Supporting Correctional Officers

North Carolina ranks 49th in starting salaries for correctional officers. Low pay has contributed to severe staffing shortages and high vacancy rates across the state. To address staffing shortages in state prisons, the Department of Adult Correction and the Office of State Human Resources have launched a pilot program in three state prisons to reduce staffing vacancies.

“Right now, we’re asking people to put themselves in a very demanding job – and asking their families to sacrifice on our behalf – so they can earn less money than they can working at a Costco,” said Governor Josh Stein. “And yet, courageous and public-spirited people are taking these critically important jobs. Through this pilot initiative, people get hired, onboarded, and paid quickly so we don’t lose talent to places that could get them started faster. We need to keep improving the hiring processes, and at the same time, we need the General Assembly to raise correctional officer pay so we can provide competitive salaries for these challenging jobs.”

“Significant raises for all of our staff are critical to our ability to recruit and retain, and to work our way out of our critical staffing shortage,” said Adult Correction Secretary Leslie Dismukes. "Many of our employees are working second jobs or hours of overtime, just to make ends meet.”

“Governor Stein and Secretary Dismukes understand the importance of modernizing government to better serve the people of North Carolina,” said State Human Resources Director Staci Meyer. “This starts by strengthening our workforce -- putting the right people in the right jobs. The success of this pilot demonstrates the value of streamlining our HR processes, expanding our service capacity, and elevating the meaning of public service.”

As part of this pilot program, DAC and OSHR have collaborated on a contingent hiring model to expedite the hiring process so people can begin work in other roles while certification steps are completed. This approach fills vacant spots and reduces the loss of potential talent. The state has nearly met its staffing goals at each of the three pilot locations.

To keep families safe, Governor Stein’s recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 makes public safety careers competitive and reflects their high-risk responsibilities by providing all state correctional officers with a 15% pay raise over the biennium and awards hiring bonuses to Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates and out-of-state transfers joining state and local law enforcement agencies.

Prohibiting State Employee Participation in Prediction Markets

In reaction to a dramatic increase nationwide in the volume of trades on prediction markets, Governor Stein signed an executive order today that establishes ethics guardrails by prohibiting state employees from using information they gained at work to participate in prediction markets. Executive Order No. 37 serves as an extension of the North Carolina State Ethics Act, a law prohibiting public servants from using or disclosing nonpublic information gained through their official responsibilities toward their own personal financial interest.

“When people use nonpublic information gained at work to get an unfair advantage, it erodes public trust," said Governor Josh Stein. “This executive order guarantees that our state government will lead with integrity."

In 2025, the prediction market trading was estimated at $63.5 billion in volume, a 300% increase from 2024.

Specifically, the executive order prohibits state employees from:

Using the nonpublic information they gain at work to participate in prediction markets for their personal financial benefit, or to assist someone else in their participation in prediction markets;

Letting their bets influence their job responsibilities;

Participating in prediction market transactions substantially related to their work or responsibilities, or transactions directly related to the work of their employing agency; and

Using state resources to participate in prediction markets.

A violation may result in disciplinary action as permitted under relevant state employment law and may be referred to the State Ethics Commission and/or law enforcement.

Click here to read Executive Order No. 37.

Honoring North Carolina’s Servicemembers

May is Military Appreciation Month, celebrating North Carolina’s rich military heritage. Today Governor Stein signed an executive order aimed at strengthening North Carolina’s military communities. Executive Order No. 38 directs each cabinet agency to designate a Military Affairs Coordinator to coordinate shared efforts supporting servicemembers and recommend strategies for addressing opportunities and challenges in supporting military communities. Cross-agency collaborations efforts will be led by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“We can always do more to support our military and veterans, and we are determined to do all we can,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude. This executive order takes a whole-of-government approach to supporting servicemembers, veterans, and their families.”

"North Carolina is home to more than 200,000 military connected individuals and is one of the most military-friendly states in the country," said Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. "As Military Appreciation Month comes to a close, we recognize the dedication, strength, and sacrifice of our active-duty servicemembers, National Guard members, reservists, and veterans and to continue our service to them and their families."

“Veterans Bridge Home is honored to stand with Governor Stein, Secretary Mallette, and the State of North Carolina in this important effort,” said Blake Bourne, CEO of Veterans Bridge Home. “North Carolina’s military-connected community is one of our greatest strengths, but supporting servicemembers, veterans, and families requires coordination across government, community, and nonprofit partners. This executive order recognizes that no single agency or organization can do this work alone and that when we align our efforts, we can better serve those who have served.”

The executive order seeks to accomplish the following:

Enhancing state awareness of operations and programs that could impact military readiness and resilience

Bolstering cross-agency coordination to strengthen services for North Carolina military communities

Improving state communication with military communities and installations

North Carolina boasts the fourth-largest military presence in the nation, including the most populated Army base in the world and the primary East Coast base of the Marine Corps. The state is home to more than 90,000 active-duty military personnel, more than 40,000 National Guard and Reserve servicemembers, more than 600,000 military veterans, and nearly 150,000 military family members.

Governor Stein’s administration is committed to supporting North Carolina’s military families and veterans. Last year, he signed into law four bills that support servicemembers and their families, helping military spouses transfer their professional licenses from out of state, making it easier to remotely renew drivers’ licenses, aiding parents enrolling their children in public schools, and helping military students afford tuition in the University of North Carolina System. In August, Governor Stein announced North Carolina became a Do Your Part State – a joint initiative between Blue Star Families and the National Governors Association that supports military families. Governor Stein’s recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 creates a Transition Services Division within the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to help assist servicemembers transitioning to veteran status. Governor Stein’s Critical Needs Budget called for increased funding for the state’s scholarship for children of wartime veterans; he signed this funding into law as part of House Bill 696.

Click here to read Executive Order No. 38.