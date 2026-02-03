Iru Surpasses 6,000 Customers as AI-Powered Platform Redefines Enterprise IT and Security

Company Launched Six New Products in 2025, Expands Platform to Cross-Platform Endpoint Security & Management, Workforce Identity, and Compliance

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iru, the AI-powered IT and security platform built for the AI era, today announced it has surpassed 6,000 customers globally, marking significant momentum as the company transforms how enterprises secure users, apps, and devices.

The milestone comes on the heels of an ambitious 2025 that saw Iru launch six new products, release 70+ platform enhancements, and discover 28 novel macOS vulnerabilities as part of its industry-leading threat intelligence program.

Founded as Kandji before rebranding to Iru in October 2025, the company has evolved from an Apple device management specialist into a comprehensive platform that unifies endpoint security and management, identity and access, and compliance automation, addressing the tool sprawl that nearly half of IT teams cite as a top operational challenge.

"Crossing 6,000 customers validates our vision of giving IT and security teams time and control back," said Adam Pettit, CEO of Iru. "In 2025, we reimagined what's possible when users, apps, and devices are secured in a unified platform, augmented by AI. Our customers are telling us they're tired of connecting and managing overlapping point solutions. Iru offers them a better way forward."

2025 Product Expansion Highlights:

Iru's 2025 product launches reflect the company's expansion beyond Apple device management:

- Endpoint Management across Apple, Windows, and Android: Advanced automation to onboard users, update apps, and enforce policies across all three platforms.

- Vulnerability Management on Mac and Windows: Full visibility into vulnerable apps and OS versions on Mac and Windows, with autonomous patching for 230+ applications on Mac.

- Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) on Mac and Windows: Machine learning-enhanced detections with autonomous containment and remediation to stop advanced and emerging threats in real time.

- Workforce Identity: A fully-featured identity provider with passwordless single sign-on using hardware-backed passkeys.

- Compliance Automation: AI-powered compliance for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and more. Use tailored controls, automated task management, and continuous evidence collection to stay audit-ready.

- Trust Center: A public portal for sharing certifications and security posture to accelerate enterprise sales cycles.

The platform expansion was accompanied by 154 new Auto Apps (33 for Mac, 121 for Windows) to save IT teams even more time in software delivery and updates. This brings Iru's automated app deployment and patching catalog to over 380 titles across both platforms.

Security leadership through threat intelligence:

Iru's Security Research Team discovered four novel malware families and 28 vulnerabilities on macOS in 2025, adding over 175 new detection models to Iru EDR while stopping over 10,000 threats across customer environments. The team shared knowledge at eight conferences worldwide.

"Our threat intelligence keeps our customers at the cutting edge of protection while advancing the broader community's protection against emerging threats by sharing novel malware we detect and responsibly disclosing new vulnerabilities we discover," said Justin Safdie, GM, Security Products at Iru.

AI-First Architecture Powers Platform Innovation:

At the core of Iru's rapid expansion is its proprietary Iru Context Model and agentic AI layer, which powers everything from Universal Search (accessible via CMD+K across all products) to automated compliance workflows. The AI-first architecture enables IT teams to find answers, complete tasks, and manage complex workflows without context-switching between multiple tools.

With a comprehensive platform that addresses endpoint security, identity, and compliance, Iru is positioned to challenge the fragmented legacy tools that have dominated enterprise IT for decades. The company plans to continue investing in AI capabilities and cross-platform management features throughout 2026.

For more information about Iru's 2025 achievements, visit www.iru.com/2025-year-in-review-iru.

About Iru:

Iru is the AI-powered IT and security platform used by the world's fastest-growing companies to secure their users, apps, and devices. Built for the AI era, Iru unifies identity and access, endpoint security and management, and compliance automation—collapsing the stack and giving IT and security teams their time and control back. Learn more at www.iru.com or contact Sonia Awan - PR for Iru at soniaawan@outbloompr.net

