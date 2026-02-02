Tulsa-Based Team Launches Pickleball Coach+, a Platform Built to Professionalize Pickleball Coaching

App Dashboard Screen

Pickleball Coach+ is a new scheduling and business app for pickleball coaches, built by coach and JRM Software co-founder James Moore. Now on iOS & Android.

Pickleball is booming but coaches still rely on older tools. After years of juggling spreadsheets and texts, I built Pickleball Coach+ so coaches can run their business and stay focused on the court.” — James Moore, Pickleball Coach & Co-Founder of JRM Software

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pickleball continues its rapid rise worldwide, the business tools supporting professional coaches have struggled to keep pace. Today, Tulsa -based JRM Software announced the launch of Pickleball Coach+ , an all-in-one scheduling and business management platform built specifically for pickleball instructors.Pickleball Coach+ helps coaches move beyond spreadsheets, phone calendars, and scattered text messages by bringing scheduling, client management, and revenue tracking into a single, purpose-built platform. The system is designed around the real-world workflow of pickleball professionals, including private lessons, partner sessions, and high-volume clinics."Pickleball has exploded in popularity, but most coaching businesses are still relying on outdated tools," said James Moore, Co-Founder of JRM Software and a longtime pickleball coach. "After years of juggling spreadsheets, calendars, and endless text messages, I saw firsthand how much time coaches were losing off the court. Pickleball Coach+ was built to give coaches a simple, professional way to run their business—so they can focus on what they love most: teaching and growing the game.""I knew what I needed, but I couldn't find the right solution until I connected with the Pickleball Coach team," said Casey Murchison, IPTPA Level 1 Pickleball Coach and National Senior Games Singles Gold Medalist. "Before that, my notes were scattered everywhere and nothing felt organized. Now everything I need is in one place. I love the dashboard—I can quickly see my clients, revenue, and overall progress at a glance. It's a game-changer."Pickleball Coach+ is available now on iOS and Android. Coaches can learn more or start a free trial at https://schedulecoaches.com/pickleball-coach

