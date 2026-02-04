BidClever AI Launches TRS Government Tender Intelligence Platform

BidClever AI’s TRS platform provides structured intelligence across global government tender markets, enabling organizations to assess and prioritize opportunities more effectively.

Introducing a structured approach to tender relevance, qualification, and strategic decision-making

TRS converts internal judgment into a structured system that operates continuously, allowing teams to shift time and attention from searching to execution.” — Hubert Fournier, Investor and Board Member at BidClever AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BidClever AI , an AI-powered SaaS provider, today announced the full launch of its Tender Relevancy Scorer (TRS), a government tender intelligence platform designed to help organizations navigate the growing complexity of global public sector procurement by automating discovery, evaluation, and prioritization of opportunities.BidClever AI was created to address one of the most persistent challenges in government contracting: the inefficiency and inconsistency of tender discovery and evaluation. Organizations often rely on fragmented databases, manual searches, and subjective review processes across multiple tender markets, which consume significant time and resources, limiting the number of opportunities teams can realistically assess and pursue. BidClever AI applies structured intelligence to this process, enabling teams to focus effort on opportunities aligned with their strategic priorities while operating within existing resource constraints.At the core of the platform is TRS. The Tender Relevancy Scorer enables organizations to systematically assess government tenders against defined company criteria, including product offerings, objectives, and operational drivers. Rather than reviewing large volumes of unqualified opportunities, teams receive a prioritized view of tenders based on relevance, supporting more consistent and repeatable decision-making.TRS was developed to replace manual filtering and ad hoc judgment with a continuous evaluation framework that operates across global tender markets. By translating organizational decision logic into a structured system, TRS reduces administrative burden and enables teams to manage higher volumes of opportunities without increasing complexity.With the full launch of TRS, BidClever AI provides a cohesive framework that supports organizations at different stages of maturity. Smaller and mid-sized teams can bring structure to tender discovery through filtering, collaboration, and alerts across U.S. and EU government tender databases, while organizations with more complex needs can leverage automated scoring, interactive tender analysis, and profile-driven evaluation to operate in more demanding decision environments. For larger organizations, TRS functions as operational infrastructure, with enterprise customers aligning scoring logic to leadership decision standards during onboarding and deploying the platform across teams or departments, enabling scalable adoption as additional groups come online.“Our focus is on helping organizations apply their decision standards consistently across the entire tender landscape,” said Hubert Fournier, Investor and Board Member at BidClever AI. “TRS converts internal judgment into a structured system that operates continuously, allowing teams to shift time and attention from searching to execution.”The launch of TRS also marks an important step in BidClever AI’s broader product strategy. Upcoming modules, including an AI Draft Writer and Business Intelligence capabilities, will extend the platform beyond discovery into bid preparation and strategic decision support, enabling organizations to assess opportunity fit, resource allocation, and profitability considerations earlier in the procurement process.About BidClever AIBidClever AI is an AI-powered SaaS provider focused on government tender discovery and evaluation. The company helps organizations identify and prioritize relevant public sector opportunities using structured intelligence aligned with their decision criteria. Learn more at www.bidclever.ai

