One Injured in Berlin Snowmobile Accident

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Alex Marcoux

603-788-3164

February 2, 2026

Berlin, NH – On Sunday, February 1, 2026, shortly after 11:00 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile accident that occurred at the intersection of Turbine Road Snowmobile Trail and Panorama Snowmobile Trail located in Jericho State Park. The operator involved was eventually identified as Youav Siebzehner, 27, of Ashland, Massachusetts.

Upon arriving at the scene, Conservation Officers met with members of the Berlin Fire Department. Siebzehner was removed from the scene by Berlin Fire Department’s tracked rescue vehicle. He was then transported to Androscoggin Valley Regional Hospital in Berlin via ambulance for further evaluation and treatment of a severe but non-life-threating injury.

Responding Conservation Officers conducted an investigation and determined Siebzehner was operating up a straight grade when a front ski came off the groomed portion of the trail which started to pull the snowmobile down into a ditch. Siebzehner attempted to get back on the trail and applied the throttle, which resulted in the snowmobile climbing up an embankment and rolling on top of him. At the time of the incident, Siebzehner had one passenger who sustained no injuries. Siebzehner was riding with a group of friends and family who immediately came to his aid and dialed 911.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to be cautious when operating snowmobiles and to take factors such as operating experience, weather conditions, trail conditions and time of day into consideration.