Student leader sought for 2026-27 State Board position

Calling all Iowa student leaders! The Iowa State Board of Education is searching for its next student representative for the 2026-27 school year. Iowa high school students who are interested in leadership development, state government procedures and emergent topics in education are strongly encouraged to apply.

The student representative is appointed by the Governor and serves a one-year term as a non-voting member of the State Board. The State Board meets up to 12 times during the term that starts May 1, 2026, and ends April 30, 2027, with most meetings convening at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines.

To be considered, an applicant must be a full-time, regularly enrolled student in grades 10-11 and attend an Iowa public school district. A student candidate must also meet the following requirements:

Has a GPA of at least 3.0 (4.0 scale) or 3.75 (5.0 scale)

Has attended their present high school for at least the past two consecutive semesters (or equivalent)

Demonstrates participation in extracurricular and community activities

Has an interest in serving on the State Board of Education

Depending on enrollment size, the number of applications allowed per school district is limited.

Districts with less than 400 students in grades 10-12 are allowed one student applicant.

Districts with 400-1,199 students in grades 10-12 are allowed two student applicants.

Districts with 1,200 in grades 10-12 are allowed three student applicants.

All applications and required documents must be postmarked or hand-delivered by Feb. 27 to:

Iowa Department of Education

Attn: Jeremy Anzevino

Grimes State Office Building

400 E 14th Street

Des Moines, IA 50319

Application materials and additional information can be found on the Iowa Department of Education’s State Board of Education webpage. Direct questions can be sent to Jeremy Anzevino, Department executive officer, at jeremy.anzevino@iowa.gov.