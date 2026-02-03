AlphaGBM: Revolutionizing Quantitative Options Investing with AI-Powered Analysis

AlphaGBM, quantative AI tool for Options

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where artificial intelligence meets financial technology, AlphaGBM (alphagbm.com) emerges as a groundbreaking quantitative investment analysis platform. Powered by Google Gemini AI, this intelligent platform combines institutional-grade stock analysis, options research, and portfolio management into a single, accessible solution for investors worldwide.Core Innovation: The AlphaG Quantitative ModelAt the heart of AlphaGBM lies the proprietary AlphaG quantitative model (G = B + M), which decomposes stock returns into two critical dimensions:- Fundamental Analysis (B): Deep dive into corporate financials, industry positioning, and competitive advantages- Market Momentum (M): Captures market sentiment, technical indicators, and trading signalsThis innovative model leverages AI algorithms to automatically evaluate thousands of data points, generating professional investment reports in seconds with institutional-grade accuracy. Investors no longer need to spend hours poring over financial statements and technical charts—AI delivers clear buy, hold, or sell recommendations instantly.Real-Time Options Analysis: Capturing Market OpportunitiesFor options traders, AlphaGBM provides real-time options chain analysis powered by Tiger OpenAPI's professional data feeds. The system automatically calculates:- Quantitative Scoring: Liquidity assessment, implied volatility (IV) ranking, risk-adjusted returns- Strategy Recommendations: Risk-reward analysis for Sell Put, Sell Call, Buy Call, and Buy Put strategies- VRP Analysis: Volatility risk premium calculation to identify arbitrage opportunities- Annualized Returns: Precise yield calculations based on time valueProfessional options traders can complete the entire workflow—from screening to analysis to decision-making—within a single interface, dramatically improving trading efficiency.AI-Generated Investment ReportsAlphaGBM integrates Google's latest Gemini AI technology to generate professional-grade investment reports for every analysis. Each report includes:- Market environment analysis and industry trends- In-depth fundamental assessment- Multi-dimensional technical evaluation- Risk score (0-10 scale) with risk warnings- Dynamic position-building strategies, profit-taking recommendations, and stop-loss prices- Investment horizon recommendations (short-term/medium-term/long-term)All reports support bilingual Chinese-English switching to serve global investors.Intelligent Portfolio ManagementThe platform offers comprehensive portfolio management features to help investors:- Style Analysis: Classification by four investment styles—Quality, Value, Growth, and Momentum- Multi-Currency Support: Automatic USD/CNY conversion- Historical Records: Complete analysis history for backtesting and reviewFlexible Subscription PlansAlphaGBM offers three subscription tiers:- Free Plan: zero-cost experience- Plus Membership: ideal for active investors- Pro Membership: designed for professional tradersGlobal Market CoverageAlphaGBM supports major markets worldwide:- US Markets: Complete coverage of NYSE and NASDAQ- Hong Kong Market: Real-time analysis of Hong Kong Stock Connect securities- China A-Shares: Integration with Shanghai and Shenzhen exchangesNo matter which market investors focus on, they can receive professional analysis support through AlphaGBM.About AlphaGBMAlphaGBM is built by an experienced team of quantitative analysts and AI engineers. Team members come from top investment banks, hedge funds, and technology companies, with deep understanding of investors' real needs. Since launch, the platform has served thousands of professional investors and received widespread acclaim.Visit alphagbm.com to begin your intelligent investing journey. Register now for free access to all features.Media Contact- Email: info@alphagbm.com- Website: alphagbm.com- Address: FLAT 1503 15/F CARNIVAL COMMERCIAL BUILDING 18 JAVA ROAD NORTH POINT HK

