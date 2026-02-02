FoodChain ID Acquires Sbcert

The trusted provider of tailored technology, insights and expertise in the food chain industry

This partnership will strengthen the company’s global leadership in food and feed certification.

FAIRFIELD, IA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodChain ID, a global leader in food safety, quality and sustainability solutions, announced the acquisition of Serviço Brasileiro de Certificações Ltda. ("Sbcert"), a leading Brazilian certification body specializing in audits and conformity certification of products, processes and management systems. Sbcert’s expertise lies in the agriculture and food sectors, with a strong focus on traceability, good agricultural practices and internationally recognized standards. The company is well known for its leading position in certifications related to product and livestock traceability, known as SISBOV (Sistema Brasileiro de Identificação Individual de Bovinos e Búfalos), the official Brazilian system for identifying, tracing and certifying individual cattle and buffaloes throughout their lives.

This strategic acquisition increases FoodChain ID's leading position in food safety, product and traceability certification, reinforcing its commitment to building a safer, more transparent and sustainable food supply chain.

Dr. Heather Secrist, Senior Vice President, Technical Services Americas at FoodChain ID, shared her vision for the acquisition: “The addition of Sbcert to FoodChain ID is a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive solutions that help companies navigate the complexities of global food safety, traceability and sustainability. Sbcert’s leading presence in Brazil and its commitment to excellence align perfectly with our goals and values. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our customers by combining global reach with local expertise.”

Matheus Witzler, Director at Sbcert, said: “Joining FoodChain ID marks an exciting new chapter for the company. This partnership allows us to grow further by combining our deep expertise in agri-food traceability and certification with FoodChain ID’s globally trusted knowledge, reach and services, delivering even greater value to our customers and partners, not only in Brazil, but also in other markets where our customers require access to our combined know-how.”

This acquisition expands FoodChain ID’s capabilities to serve customers in more than 100 countries, offering a full suite of services including certification, regulatory compliance, testing, traceability and sustainability programs. It emphasizes FoodChain ID’s dedication to innovation and leadership in ensuring the integrity of the global food supply chain.

About FoodChain ID

FoodChain ID is a trusted provider to over 30,000 companies across the global supply chain. The company delivers technology-enabled solutions and technical expertise to keep the food supply chain safe, compliant and transparent. Service areas include product development, regulatory compliance, food safety certification, product certification and testing. Learn more at www.FoodChainID.com.

About Sbcert

Founded and headquartered in in Brazil, Sbcert operates in many countries. Certifications issued by Sbcert help producers and companies access international markets, adding value to their products and demonstrating compliance with global quality and food safety requirements. Visit www.sbcert.com.br for more information.



