GRCS Trust Appoints Tony Lynn as Operating Partner and CEO-in-Residence

Tony Lynn

Former Meta Executive to Drive Portfolio Growth and Step Into Leadership Roles Across GRCS Software Companies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRCS Trust, Gulmohar Capital Partners portfolio company, permanent-capital platform acquiring and consolidating governance, risk, compliance, and security (GRCS) software companies, today announced the appointment of Tony Lynn as Operating Partner and CEO-in-Residence. Lynn brings over 15 years of leadership experience scaling technology businesses, most recently spending seven years at Meta, where he drove multi-billion dollar growth initiatives.

As Operating Partner and CEO-in-Residence, Lynn will work directly with the founders and leadership teams of GRCS Trust's portfolio companies to accelerate revenue growth and optimize operations. He will also step into interim or permanent executive leadership roles at portfolio companies during critical transition periods, aggressive growth phases, or when founder expertise is needed elsewhere in the platform.

“Tony represents exactly the kind of operator-leader we want partnering with our founders,” said Sumit Aneja and Arun Sharma, Co-CEOs of GRCS Trust. “He’s built revenue systems at massive scale at Meta, delivered transformation for Fortune 500 clients at Accenture, and understands the entrepreneurial reality of building businesses. Whether he’s working alongside a founder or stepping into the CEO seat during a transition, he brings both strategic vision and execution discipline.”

At Meta, Lynn led global marketing and sales programs that significantly grew the company’s SMB business and Instagram SMB revenue. He also managed the development and rollout of high-priority AI products designed to boost sales efficiency across the organization. His ability to identify leverage points in complex go-to-market systems, build high-performing teams, and translate strategy into execution makes him uniquely positioned to lead GRCS companies through their next phase of growth.

“Most operators at PE-backed platforms treat portfolio companies like projects to optimize,” said Lynn. “GRCS Trust’s permanent-capital model fundamentally changes that dynamic-we’re not here to flip companies in four years. That gives us permission to make long-term bets with founders, build real operational muscle, and create compounding advantages across the platform. I joined because this is the model I’d want if I were a founder selling my business.”

Before Meta, Lynn served as an Engagement Manager at Accenture, where he led teams delivering growth strategies for multinational clients across industries. He also helped launch a successful nano-tech startup and held leadership positions in the US Federal Government, bringing both entrepreneurial grit and institutional strategic expertise to his role.

Lynn holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a BA in Marketing and MIS from Dillard University. He currently serves as Chair of the Yale School of Management’s West Coast Advisory Board and is a member of the executive leadership team for the Golden State Storm, a Bay Area-based professional sports team.



About GRCS Trust

GRCS Trust is a permanent-capital platform that consolidates Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Security systems. Through disciplined acquisitions, shared infrastructure, and leadership development, GRCS Trust is being built to provide mid-market IT leaders with a single, integrated platform to manage the full GRCS lifecycle.

For more information, visit grcstrust.com.

Partnership Opportunities

For Software Founders

Founders building GRCS companies with $2-20M ARR: sumit@gcpartners.tech

For Operators

Executives and emerging operators interested in CEO-in-Residence or CEO-in-Training programs:

https://grcstrust.com/leadership-programs/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.