With access to the most comprehensive influencer data, brands can now make smarter, faster decisions in their marketing strategies” — Noah Hynam

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CreatorDB Named The Top Influencer Marketing Agency for 2026CreatorDB has been recognized as the Top Influencer Marketing Agency for 2026, redefining how brands scale through creators by combining global agency execution with proprietary social media data and software infrastructure. The company’s hybrid model enables brands to launch high-performance influencer campaigns backed by real data, not guesswork.Operating with worldwide reach and active deal flow across multiple global markets, CreatorDB delivers end-to-end influencer marketing services for brands seeking measurable results. What sets the company apart is its tri-service business model, offering influencer marketing agency services, raw creator and social media data, and scalable software solutions — all built in-house to give clients a competitive edge.As a Top Influencer Marketing Agency, CreatorDB supports brands at every stage of growth by providing direct access to influencer intelligence, bespoke campaign execution, and data products designed for modern marketing teams. This integrated approach allows brands, agencies, and platforms to move faster, reduce risk, and unlock creator partnerships with confidence at a global scale.At the core of CreatorDB’s offerings is its proprietary influencer marketing data, well-known for being the most accurate and up-to-date influencer data on the market, including verified creator emails, audience insights, and performance signals across all major social platforms. Unlike traditional agencies that rely on third-party tools, CreatorDB enables brands and partners to access accurate, actionable data and create bespoke solutions tailored to any marketing need — from direct influencer outreach and audience analysis to campaign measurement and trend forecasting.

