Wellturn Launches F860, a GPS Wireless Dog Fence for Data-Driven Dog Care

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellturn today announced the official launch of F860, a GPS dog fence designed for pet owners who want both safety and freedom for their dogs. Built as a professional offline GPS dog fence & smart dog activity assistant without subscription, F860 allows dogs to move freely within a defined safe area while helping owners easily understand their dog’s activity and behavior through an intuitive mobile app. By combining reliable containment with clear, practical insights, F860 helps prevent dogs from getting lost and supports a more structured and thoughtful approach to everyday training and care.

Traditional GPS dog fences and smart collars often struggle to adapt to real-life environments. Many systems rely on simple circular boundaries that do not reflect the irregular shapes of yards or outdoor spaces. Others can become unreliable when conditions change, particularly indoors, leading to inaccurate alerts that create unnecessary stress for both dogs and owners. At the same time, most products offer limited visibility into a dog’s daily activity or boundary behavior, making it difficult for owners to truly understand how their dog behaves over time.

F860 takes a more practical, real-world approach. Through an easy-to-use app, owners can create flexible fence shapes and save up to 10 commonly used fence setups, making it simple to switch between different living and outdoor situations. Its design focuses on stable and consistent location performance, allowing the system to reliably determine whether a dog is within the safe area—even in more complex environments. By handling location decisions directly on the device rather than relying on constant network connections, F860 delivers dependable performance that fits naturally into everyday life.

Beyond containment, the F860 app acts as a data-driven dog activity assistant, giving owners a clearer picture of their dog’s everyday activity. It tracks movement over time and highlights important fence-related behaviors, such as when a dog approaches or crosses the set area. By presenting this information in a simple and visual way, the app helps owners better understand their dog’s habits and behavior patterns, supporting a more thoughtful and gentle approach to training and daily care, rather than relying on repeated trial and error.

“We don’t want F860 to be just another safety fence,” said Leson Luo, Product Manager at Wellturn. “Going forward, we will continue to iterate and expand the app’s data analysis and management capabilities, helping pet owners gain deeper insight into their dog’s activity and behavior. By strengthening data-driven understanding, we aim to ensure that technology truly supports a dog’s health, development, and long-term well-being.”

Designed for Real-World Freedom and Reliability

● High precision, real time boundary detection

F860 features a high-refresh positioning system capable of processing over 74 location data points per second directly on the device. Combined with AI-level calculation models, this significantly reduces latency and false triggers, delivering stable and reliable boundary judgments pet owners can trust.

● Intelligent indoor/outdoor recognition

The collar automatically detects whether a dog is indoors or outdoors, preventing false alerts or corrections caused by signal changes inside the home. Owners can move freely between spaces without repeatedly removing the collar, making everyday use more worry-free.

● All scenario protection for true outdoor freedom

With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, F860 is built to withstand rain, mud, sand, and dust. Whether in the yard, forest, beach, or coastal environments, the device remains reliable, allowing dogs to run freely across diverse outdoor settings.

● Durable, easy to clean TPEr materials

The collar is made from advanced TPEr material, balancing flexibility, comfort, durability, and easy cleaning. Even after frequent outdoor activity, it can be quickly cleaned and maintained for long-term, high-frequency use.

Platform & B2B Capabilities

Beyond hardware, F860 is supported by a mature SaaS-based cloud architecture, providing brand partners and channel clients with a scalable smart device management and brand operation solution. The platform features multi-brand data isolation, separating brands via invitation-code systems to ensure data security and operational independence while supporting flexible brand customization.

● Brand customization and operational support

B2B clients can independently design branded app launch screens and customize user-facing experiences. Combined with backend data capabilities, the platform supports tailored presentation and more precise user engagement. Both the user app and management system support Chinese, English, and French.

● B2B management dashboard and user insights

The centralized backend enables real-time device status monitoring, rapid anomaly detection, and usage analysis, supporting faster issue identification, operational decisions, and deeper user insight.

● Closed loop user feedback and support

An integrated ticketing system allows users to submit issues directly through the app, enabling efficient tracking, resolution, and continuous product and service improvement.

“A dog’s life shouldn’t be limited by a leash,” added Luo. “We want pet owners to feel confident letting their dogs return to nature and run freely—without compromising safety. ”

Whether in a spacious suburban yard, a temporary campsite on a weekend getaway, or across open farm and outdoor landscapes, F860 adapts effortlessly to different ways of living. It allows dogs to run safely and explore freely, while giving owners peace of mind wherever life takes them. Combined with dependable boundary awareness and clear activity insights, F860 helps reduce the risk of dogs getting lost and gives owners a better understanding of their dog’s movement and habits, creating a more relaxed, sustainable, and enjoyable dog care experience over time.

Availability

F860 will be available for purchase through the official Wellturn website at https://www.wellturnpets.com/.

For more information about the product, including features, user guides, and the latest launch updates, please visit the website.

About Wellturn

Founded in 2013, Wellturn designs and produces smart pet lifestyle products, ranging from training systems to electronic pet fences. With integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Wellturn supports customizable OEM programs and delivers practical, reliable solutions for pet owners worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

