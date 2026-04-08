WILL by Wellturn Concludes Kickstarter Campaign with Backers Across 13 Countries and Regions

The home companion for cats moves to wellturnpets.com as Wellturn opens access to a wider audience

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Wellturn launched WILL on Kickstarter earlier this year, the goal was straightforward: to see whether a small, quiet home companion for cats would find the people who needed it. It did — and from more places than expected.

The WILL Kickstarter campaign has now concluded. Over the course of the campaign, backers from 13 countries and regions around the world supported the project, spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For a first campaign from a brand entering a new category, the geographic spread was not something the team had taken for granted.

"We built WILL for a very specific kind of moment," said Leson Luo, Product Manager at Wellturn. "We were not sure how universal that moment actually was. It turns out that the feeling of leaving a cat alone for most of the day — and wondering whether it's okay — is something a lot of people share, no matter where they are."

A Device Built for Everyday Life

WILL is a compact home companion designed for households with indoor cats. It is not a robot, and it is not a monitoring system. It sits on a shelf or beside a plant and offers a consistent, low-effort presence — something that keeps a cat engaged through the quieter hours of the day without requiring active input from the owner.

The device supports playful interaction through LED light movement, a teaser wand, and cat sound cues. An auto companion mode runs on its own schedule when owners are away, maintaining a gentle rhythm of activity that helps cats stay stimulated during the day. When owners are home, a voice command is enough to start a session. No app required.

The design was built with living spaces in mind. WILL comes in multiple colors and is sized to belong on a bookshelf or windowsill — not to stand out as a piece of technology, but to blend into the room as something that simply belongs there.

From Crowdfunding to Open Access

The Kickstarter campaign served as more than a funding mechanism. It was an early test of whether WILL resonated with people outside the team's immediate circle — and the answer, represented by backers stretching from the United States to Japan to the United Kingdom and beyond, was clear enough.

With the campaign now closed, Wellturn is making WILL available through its official website. Anyone who followed the project during the crowdfunding period, or who is hearing about it for the first time, can now learn more and order directly without the timing constraints of a campaign window.

The transition from crowdfunding to direct availability is a step the team approached carefully. The priorities remain the same: a device that fits without friction, supports cats in a way owners can feel good about, and does not ask more from the household than it gives back.

Those interested in WILL can visit the official website.

About Wellturn

Wellturn is a pet technology company based in Shenzhen, China, specializing in electronic pet containment, training, and behavior management products. Founded in 2013, the company has spent over a decade developing smart pet solutions designed to support the safety and well-being of pets in everyday home environments. WILL represents Wellturn's expansion into the companion and enrichment category. Learn more at: https://www.wellturnpets.com/

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