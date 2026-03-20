Screenplay Officially Registered with Writers Guild, Enters Pitch Phase

Screenplay / Film Adaptation - Pitch Phase

An original cinematic property moves into its next chapter, signalling readiness for industry conversations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An original screenplay has officially been registered with the Writers Guild, marking a pivotal milestone as the project enters its pitch phase and prepares for conversations with producers, studios, and creative partners.Shrouded in atmosphere and driven by layered storytelling, the screenplay is positioned as a premium cinematic property designed for visual impact, emotional depth, and franchise potential. With registration complete, the project now advances into a strategic outreach phase focused on pitching to industry decision-makers aligned with bold, character-driven narratives.The screenplay reflects a modern approach to storytelling—one that blends cinematic tension with thematic resonance—crafted for audiences who crave stories that linger long after the screen fades to black. While details remain intentionally under wraps, the project has been developed with scalability in mind, allowing for adaptation across film or episodic formats.“This moment represents more than a checkbox—it’s a declaration of readiness,” said Italia Tornabene, mompreneur coach. “Registering the screenplay and entering the pitch phase means the story is no longer just an idea. It’s protected, positioned, and prepared to be seen, heard, and seriously considered.”The pitch phase will involve curated outreach to producers, studios, networks, and streaming platforms seeking distinctive intellectual property with cinematic vision and commercial viability. The creative team is prioritizing partnerships that respect the integrity of the story while recognizing its potential within today’s evolving entertainment landscape.As the project steps into the spotlight, its creators remain focused on intention, discretion, and strategic alignment—allowing the work to speak first, and loudly, when the time is right.Additional announcements will follow as the project progresses through industry discussions.

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