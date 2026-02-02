SmartLinks Partners with Enginy AI to Accelerate B2B Prospecting and Outreach

SmartLinks’ strenghtens its outbound and go-to-market delivery by adding an AI-native platform that automates prospecting, enrichment, and multichannel outreach

ALFRAGIDE, LISBON, PORTUGAL, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLinks today announced a new partnership with Enginy AI (formerly Genesy AI), joining the Enginy partner program to expand how the company supports B2B teams across United States and **Canada with modern prospecting and outbound execution.

Enginy AI is an AI-native sales platform built to help go-to-market teams move from identifying prospects to booking meetings, combining capabilities such as prospect discovery, lead enrichment, sequencing, and inbox workflows in one system.

“Partnering with Enginy AI is a practical step to help customers operationalize outbound with more consistency and less manual overhead,” said Rui Martins, CEO of SmartLinks. “Our focus is to help teams define the right ICP, deploy campaigns that teams can actually run every day, and create a repeatable engine for meetings and pipeline.”



What the partnership means for customers?

Through this partnership, SmartLinks will provide a structured delivery layer around Enginy AI, including:

ICP definition and targeting logic (industries, roles, triggers, intent signals)

List building and data enrichment workflows

Outreach sequencing design (email + social touches)

Inbox and routing workflows to convert replies into meetings faster

Enablement for SDR/BDR and growth teams (playbooks, handoffs, governance)

About Enginy AI (formerly Genesy AI)

Enginy AI (formerly Genesy AI) provides an AI-native platform for B2B prospecting and outreach, designed to help teams build pipeline by automating key steps from prospect discovery to engagement.

About SmartLinks

SmartLinks is a growth and go-to-market consultancy that helps B2B organizations design and run scalable acquisition and revenue operations—combining strategy, execution, and continuous optimization across marketing, sales, and customer-facing teams.

