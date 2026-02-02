Invest.com Forms Strategic Partnership with Experienced Algorithmic Trader

Invest Logo

For investor and experienced trader Cody Burgat, a strategic partnership with Invest.com had seemed a "perfect fit" for more than a decade. Now it's real.

This partnership represents an alignment of philosophy and execution.” — Cody Burgat

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For investor and experienced trader Cody Burgat, a strategic partnership with Invest.com, a global investment platform serving insitutional investors throughout Europe, had seemed a "perfect fit" for more than a decade. Now they are working hand-in-hand to create proprietary technology and advancements in the currency trading world.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering disciplined, research-driven investment approaches and expanding access to sophisticated market insights. It brings together Cody Burgat's extensive hands-on market experience with Invest.com's established platform and global reach.With more than 25 years of active trading experience, Burgat has managed a personal portfolio across multiple asset classes, including equities, futures, options, cryptocurrencies, and global currencies. Over the past several years, he has also overseen capital on behalf of others through systematic, automated trading strategies designed to emphasize risk management, consistency, and long-term performance."This partnership represents an alignment of philosophy and execution," said Burgat. "Markets reward discipline, structure, and process... with a huge emphasis on historical data and stress-testing protocol. Working with Invest.com provides an opportunity to apply those principles within a broader, institutional-quality framework."The collaboration underscores a mutual focus on transparency, data-driven decision-making, and responsible capital management in an increasingly complex global investment environment.

