New Book Release: Another Life Lesson

Step into a magical, soul-stirring journey of love, loss, healing, and unforgettable connection.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Campbell, an independent author, is set to release their debut novel, Another Life Lesson, on February 1, 2026.

Set in Greenville, SC with ties to Pittsburgh, PA, Another Life Lesson follows two points of views.

Celeste is an eager Guardian Angel in training. She is desperate to help her first Soul, Norah, learn her final Life Lesson to ensure Norah makes it to her afterlife. When Celeste’s request to the Council to go down to Earth to be with Norah is rejected, she does what any great Guardian would do—she defies their orders and goes anyway.

Norah is a young woman who has made a mess of her life while grieving the loss of her best friend, Sam. She meets a corky new friend named Celeste, and finds herself stepping out of her comfort zone. Until Norah starts seeing her past lives.

Celeste is left to figure out why Norah is seeing her past lives before Norah’s chance of learning her last Life Lesson is ruined.

“At the heart of it, aside from the very fun elements of angels and past lives, Another Life Lesson is a story about how easy it is to lose ourselves in grief, and a reminder that no matter how alone we feel, you can always find a friend—sometimes in the most unlikely places.”

— Michelle Campbell, author of Another Life Lesson

A lighthearted story that blends humor and magic with emotional depth. Whether you enjoy fantasy novels, women’s fiction, past life stories, or character-driven magical realism, this book delivers a moving experience that lingers long after the final page.

⸻

About the Author

Michelle Campbell is an indie author out of Greenville, S.C. whose work explores the intersections of friendship, loss, and the unseen. When not writing, she can be found reading, and spending time with her family and friends. Another Life Lesson is her first self-published novel.

⸻

Book Details

• Title: Another Life Lesson

• Author: Michelle Campbell

• Genre: Magical Realism / Contemporary Fiction

• Themes: Guardian Angels, Past Lives, Grief, Loss, Friendship, Love

• Publisher: Self-Published / Elias Publishing LLC

• Publication Date: February 1st

• Format: Paperback / eBook

• ISBN: paperback: 979-8-9935564-0-6, ebook: 979-8-9935564-1-3

• Availability: Amazon

⸻

Media Contact

Name: Michelle Herrle

Email: michellecampbellauthor@gmail.com

Website: MichelleCampbellAuthor.com

Social Media: @talkingallthingsbooks

⸻

Call to Action

Another Life Lesson will be available for purchase on February 1st through Amazon

