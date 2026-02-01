VISU Network Expands Location-Based Rewards Hubs Across Multiple Cities

A customer scans a QR code at a local venue as part of a location-based engagement experience.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VISU Network has recently expanded its VISU Local rewards hubs across multiple cities, reflecting a broader shift in how digital reward platforms are connecting engagement to real-world locations. The move comes as consumers and organizations alike show growing interest in location-based interaction models that link online engagement with physical presence.Market research and search behavior from late 2025 indicate increased attention toward reward systems tied to verified offline actions, such as store visits, QR code scans, and on-site brand engagement. At the same time, online discussions continue to highlight fatigue with purely digital and survey-based reward platforms, signaling a gradual shift toward more contextual, real-world engagement experiences.This trend reflects a broader evolution in how digital interaction is measured. Rather than focusing exclusively on screen-based activity, newer platforms are organizing engagement around physical spaces, allowing participants to interact with brands in everyday environments while providing organizations with clearer signals of offline participation.Cities are emerging as a central layer in this transition. Retailers, restaurants, and event organizers are increasingly exploring QR-based systems that encourage foot traffic and on-site interaction. These systems enable brands to collect first-party, location-verified engagement data without relying on invasive tracking methods or complex advertising infrastructure.One platform operating within this space is VISU Network, which provides a location-based rewards infrastructure designed to connect physical venues with digital engagement experiences. Through its local rewards framework, VISU enables organizations to associate QR codes with interactive actions that register verified, on-site participation.“We’re seeing growing interest in engagement models that connect digital interaction to physical places,” said Conrado Motta, founder of VISU Network. “Location-based rewards allow organizations to measure real-world participation while giving users more contextual and practical experiences.”As part of this expansion, VISU has developed its VISU Local rewards hub , which organizes location-based engagement opportunities by city and region. The hub structure is intended to help users explore nearby reward-enabled locations while offering businesses a standardized way to participate in local engagement programs.The platform’s local rewards infrastructure is also available in regional versions. VISU operates a Brazil-focused local rewards hub, providing access to location-based engagement information through its VISU Local Brazil experience. This regional availability reflects the increasing relevance of location-aware engagement models across different markets.Industry analysts expect location-based engagement and reward systems to continue expanding throughout 2026 as organizations look for clearer ways to measure offline interaction and participants seek more contextual digital experiences tied to real-world environments.Additional information about VISU Network and its location-based engagement platform is available at https://visu.network

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.