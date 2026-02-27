CBP officers seize significant cache of weapons, magazines at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations at Laredo Port of Entry recently seized a significant quantity of weapons and magazines.

“Significant outbound weapons seizures, like the one realized by our officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, reflect the relentless dedication of our officers to upholding CBP’s border security mission and keeping our border communities safe,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

On Feb. 3, CBP officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge were conducting outbound operations when they selected a 2021 Chevy Corvette traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle was referred for a nonintrusive inspection system scan and canine examination. Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered 44 handguns, 79 magazines within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the weapons, magazines and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.