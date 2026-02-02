Insurance CRM Platform SalesPulse Launches with AI-Powered Lead Qualification System

Best Life Insurance CRM

SalesPulse Delivers Industry's First All-in-One Platform with 24/7 AI Voice Agents at 70% Less Than Competitors

FAJARDO, PR, PUERTO RICO, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalesPulse, a Fajardo-based software company, announced today the nationwide launch of its cloud-based CRM and phone system designed for insurance professionals. The platform integrates customer relationship management, voice calling, and artificial intelligence capabilities in a single application, starting at $39 per month.The company's flagship feature uses AI voice agents to conduct initial qualification conversations with leads before connecting interested prospects to live insurance agents. According to the company, the system operates continuously and handles preliminary screening conversations that agents would traditionally conduct manually."Insurance agents typically spend significant time on lead qualification calls," said Kyle E., Founder and CEO of SalesPulse. "Our platform uses AI to handle initial conversations, identify prospects with genuine interest, and route qualified leads to available agents based on their licensing and expertise."Integrated Platform ApproachSalesPulse consolidates functions that insurance agencies typically purchase from multiple vendors, including CRM software, business phone systems, and automated dialing tools. The company's standard plan at $79 per month includes:Cloud-based CRM with unlimited contact storageBuilt-in softphone for making and receiving callsAI-powered lead qualification systemIntelligent call routing based on agent availability and licensingReal-time call transcriptionIndustry-specific workflow templatesThe company reports that insurance agencies traditionally spend $250-500 per agent monthly across separate platforms including GoHighLevel, HubSpot, Salesforce, RingCentral, and standalone auto-dialers.Technical FeaturesThe platform's CallPulse routing system directs incoming leads to appropriate agents based on factors including state insurance licensing, vertical specialization (Final Expense, Term Life, Annuities, IUL, Medicare), current availability, and historical performance metrics.The AI voice component conducts conversational interactions with leads, handles common objections, and gathers qualification information before determining whether to transfer the call to a live agent. The system includes compliance features such as automatic Do Not Call list management and TCPA-compliant call recording.SalesPulse also provides pre-configured workflows and scripts tailored to different insurance products and includes training materials for both the platform and insurance sales processes.Early Adoption DataAccording to the company, beta testing customers reported increases in qualified appointment rates and improvements in closing percentages, though specific metrics varied by agency. One beta user, Josh H., stated: "Our close rate increased from 12% to 26% in the first month of using the platform."Puerto Rico OperationsSalesPulse operates from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and serves insurance agencies across all 50 U.S. states. The company cited Puerto Rico's Act 60 tax incentives and access to mainland markets as factors in its location decision."We're building technology for the insurance industry from Puerto Rico while serving agents nationwide," said Kyle.Security and ComplianceThe platform features 256-bit encryption, SOC 2 Type II compliance certification (in progress), 99.9% uptime service level agreement, and architecture designed to support HIPAA requirements for handling protected health information in Medicare sales.AvailabilitySalesPulse offers three pricing tiers: Basic ($39/month), Standard ($79/month), and Premium ($129/month), with custom enterprise pricing available. All plans include a 30-day trial period. The platform is available immediately at www.salespulse.app Contact InformationSalesPulse IncorporatedPhone: (787) 965-4777Email: sales@salespulse.appWebsite: www.salespulse.app About SalesPulseSalesPulse is a cloud-based CRM and phone system provider serving the insurance industry. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, the company develops integrated software solutions for insurance agents and agencies.Christian HaysSalesPulse Incorporated+1 787-965-4777sales@salespulse.appAbout SalesPulseSalesPulse is the insurance industry's first all-in-one CRM and intelligent phone system, purpose-built for insurance professionals. Headquartered in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, SalesPulse serves agents nationwide with AI automation that eliminates cold calling while agents focus on closing deals.

