Backyard Taco Announces Upcoming Laveen Location

Backyard Taco will open a new location in Laveen near 59th Avenue and Baseline on February 4. Backyard Taco offers made-to-order Mexican food featuring mesquite-grilled meats. Interior view of a Backyard Taco restaurant location.

The Arizona-based, family-owned restaurant will open its newest location near 59th Avenue and Baseline, continuing its expansion across the Valley.

We're incredibly excited to announce the opening of our newest Backyard Taco location in Laveen at 59th Avenue and Baseline. It's an honor to bring our fresh Mexican food to the Laveen community.” — Steve Beck

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backyard Taco, the Arizona-born, family-owned restaurant known for its mesquite-grilled meats and fresh, made-to-order Mexican food, will open a new location in Laveen near 59th Avenue and Baseline on February 4. The opening marks the brand’s continued growth across the Phoenix metro area.

To celebrate opening day, the first 300 guests will receive a complimentary Backyard Taco shirt. The shirt can be worn on future visits to receive a free taco with the purchase of equal or greater value.

Backyard Taco is known for doing things differently. Everything is made fresh when ordered, nothing is frozen, and mesquite-grilled meats are at the heart of the menu. Guests can enjoy tacos al carbón, burritos, quesadillas, and bowls, all customizable and complemented by a fresh salsa bar, a feature that has become increasingly rare in fast-casual dining.

The upcoming Laveen location represents an exciting opportunity for Backyard Taco to serve a new Valley community while staying true to its roots. The brand looks forward to welcoming local families, hiring from the surrounding area, and becoming an active part of the Laveen community through partnerships with local businesses, schools, nonprofits, and fundraising initiatives like its Dining to Donate program.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce the opening of our newest Backyard Taco location in Laveen at 59th Avenue and Baseline,” said Steve Beck, Backyard Taco Partner. “It’s an honor to bring our fresh, delicious Mexican food to the wonderful Laveen community. We’ve built this location from the ground up to create a great experience for our guests, and our team is ready to deliver exceptional customer service. We invite everyone to come visit, enjoy the new space, and experience delicious Mexcellence!”

When the Laveen location opens, guests can expect the same welcoming hospitality and convenient dining options found at other Backyard Taco locations, including dine-in service, online ordering, and catering for groups and events. Guests can also take advantage of the Backyard Taco Rewards App, which allows them to earn points toward free tacos and exclusive rewards with every visit. Grand opening details will be announced soon. Guests are encouraged to sign up for the Backyard Taco newsletter and follow the brand on social media for the latest updates.

For more information and to learn more about the upcoming Laveen location, visit:

https://backyardtaco.com/locations/laveen/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.