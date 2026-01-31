City expands warming spaces as emergency Warming Centre transitions

HAMILTON, ON – To continue supporting the community with compassion and care, the City of Hamilton is further expanding the Winter Response Strategy, including increasing the availability of overnight warming spaces. With more seasonable temperatures expected overnight Monday February 2, the emergency temporary Warming Centre at Bennetto Community Centre will begin winding down operations over the weekend, officially concluding Monday February 2 at 8 a.m.

To increase the availability of overnight warming spaces, staff have further collaborated with St. Matt’s to increase the current operation hours at Cathedral Café (located at Christ’s Church Cathedral). This collaboration, beginning February 1, will shift the current hours of operation into 24 hours, six days a week (Monday-Saturday), as an overnight drop-in warming centre to further support the transition.

The City’s recently expanded Winter Response Strategy remains operational from December 1 until March 31, regardless of outdoor temperatures.

The newly expanded Winter Response Strategy includes:

25 evening warming spaces for people of all genders at Mission Services Night Link

20 overnight warming spaces for men and men identified individuals at GS Cathedral (Temporary expansion as announced January 23 due to extreme cold)

5 emergency shelter spaces for women and gender diverse individuals at Mary’s Place (Temporary expansion as announced January 23 due to extreme cold)

45 overnight warming spaces for women and gender diverse individuals at Mission Services Willow’s Place

40 overnight drop-in spaces for women and gender diverse individuals at Carole Anne’s Place

Further expanded hours at Cathedral Café operating 24/6 (24 hours a day, Monday – Saturday until 4pm, resuming Sunday at 8pm) beginning February 1

The City’s Housing Focused Street Outreach (HFSO) Team continues to provide support 7 days a week to connect vulnerable and unhoused individuals with services and supports. As part of an immediate response to extreme weather and to increase supports, the City extended the HFSO hours of service and reach across the community. This includes staff operating for longer hours through the day and into the evening, and widening their areas of focus.

The City continues to monitor conditions closely and will adjust supports as required in coordination with community partners.

Warm Places during Cold Weather Alert:

City of Hamilton Recreation Centres and Hamilton Public Library branches are available as warming spaces during a cold weather alert, through regular business hours. For more information visit hamilton.ca/cold.

The best place for you during a Cold Weather Alert is indoors. If you must be outside:

Dress in layers of clothing and keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.

Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves.

To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.

Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Avoid strenuous exercise.

Quick Facts: