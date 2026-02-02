Stetson and Perky Jerky Launch Co-Branded Protein Snack Line

Stetson x Perky Jerky: Crafted with premium beef, all natural, gluten free, and handcrafted with fresh, high-quality ingredient.

A bold collaboration between two trusted American brands: Stetson, the symbol of Western heritage, and Perky Jerky, the pioneer of premium, all-natural jerky.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Stetson and Perky Jerky Launch Bold Co-Branded Protein Snack LinePremium Beef Jerky Collection Debuts February 2 on PerkyJerky.com Perky Jerky is proud to partner with Stetson to introduce a new premium meat snack inspired by craftsmanship and authenticity, available at PerkyJerky.com beginning February 2.The collaboration brings together two trusted American brands: Stetson, the enduring symbol of Western heritage, and Perky Jerky, a pioneer in premium, all-natural jerky. Together, they’ve created a line of protein snacks that capture the rugged authenticity, bold flavor, and adventurous spirit of the American West.Crafted with premium beef, the Stetson x Perky Jerky lineup is all natural, gluten free, and handcrafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients, delivering 9 grams of protein per serving. Perky Jerky is proudly veteran owned, and each product reflects a shared commitment to quality, integrity, and American-made craftsmanship.Created through the partnership of two trusted, authentic brands with loyal national followings, Stetson x Perky Jerky offers a premium snacking experience built on quality and heritage. The bold, co-branded packaging is designed for maximum shelf appeal, while clean-label ingredients cater to today’s better-for-you snacking trends. This distinctive blend of lifestyle branding and savory meat snacks attracts new consumers to the category and keeps them coming back for more.“For generations, Stetson has stood for authenticity, craftsmanship, and the spirit of the American West” said Robert Dundon, CEO of Stetson. “Entering the food category with beef jerky is a natural extension for the brand. Perky Jerky shares our commitment to quality and thoughtful ingredients, making them the right partner to bring the Stetson brand into the food category.”“We are excited to partner with Stetson in this unique collaboration that pairs the sophisticated legacy of Stetson with the premium quality of Perky Jerky,” said Ryan Surroz, CEO of Perky Jerky. “This union brings true innovation to a meat snacks category that risks becoming stale, with packaging that stands out on shelf and bold flavors that rise above the status quo. Stetson and Perky Jerky are clearly two bold brands driving vision without compromise.”The collection will be available starting February 2 at PerkyJerky.com, with additional distribution opportunities to be announced.# # #About Perky JerkyPerky Jerky is a pioneer in premium, all-natural jerky, known for crafting bold flavors using high-quality ingredients and clean-label recipes. Veteran owned and rooted in authenticity, Perky Jerky delivers protein-forward snacks designed for active, adventurous lifestyles. For more information, visit www.perkyjerky.com and follow @perkyjerky on Instagram.About StetsonSince 1865, Stetson has embodied the best of the American spirit—authentic, independent, and bold. John B. Stetson’s trailblazing legacy lives on in everything that bears the Stetson name, from headwear, boots, and apparel to fragrances, accessories, and more. More than 160 years after its founding, the Stetson story continues, in step with the journey of America—ever evolving, yet timeless. For more information, visit www.stetson.com and follow @stetsonusa on Instagram.Media Contact: Tanna Wheeler, Tanna@2boldbrands.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.