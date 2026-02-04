Alaska Divorce Professionals Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alaska Association of Collaborative Professionals will be participating in 5th annual Divorce with Respect Weekfrom March 1 – 8, 2026. Members of the group will offer free divorce consultations throughout the week. The consultations are an opportunity to learn about different divorce options including how to peacefully divorce by using a no-court option like the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Divorce is a divorce process for settling disputes in a respectful, rational manner by reaching a resolution without court intervention. Both participants, with their own collaboratively trained attorneys, along with neutral experts in parenting and financial issues, design a settlement agreement that is in the best interests of their family, rather than having a judge make those important decisions for you.The Alaska Association of Collaborative Professionals is a not for profit collective of lawyers, financial professionals, mediators and counselors dedicated to offering clients a confidential, out-of-court, dignified approach to handle divorce, custody, modification, guardianship and other family matters through the use of the Collaborative Divorce process. During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with participating divorce professionals in Alaska for free. To find a participating professional go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com/dwrw-alaska/ Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce to find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Alaska based Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com/dwrw-alaska/

