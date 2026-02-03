The Mammoth Hunter Launches Mobile Stone Age Education Programs Across the State

Sean Sullivan, "The Mammoth Hunter" introducing a classroom full of 6th graders to the sabertooth cat. Just one of the many fossil replicas on display for the program.

The Mammoth Hunter mobile museum is traveling across the state of Wisconsin, bringing Stone Age prehistory to life with educational programs.

Sean Sullivan's "Mammoth Hunter" programs have been beyond inspirational for both children and adults. I have experienced his programming firsthand, and I highly recommend his seminars and programs.” — Dave Daniels, Director Colossal Fossils Natural History Museum

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Sullivan, founder and lead presenter of The Mammoth Hunter, announced the expansion of his acclaimed experiential education program. The newly reimagined Mammoth Hunter program now operates as a fully mobile, interactive learning experience that brings the excitement of the Stone Age directly to schools, libraries, museums, and community events throughout Wisconsin.

For more than seven years, The Mammoth Hunter has engaged students through immersive workshops featuring authentic and replica Stone Age tools, fossils, and live demonstrations of primitive survival skills, including fire-making, tool crafting, and foraging. The flagship program, The Mammoth Hunters, transports participants back 15,000 years to relive a woolly mammoth hunt that actually occurred in Ice Age Wisconsin.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to take The Mammoth Hunter on the road,” said Sean Sullivan. “For years, I’ve seen the spark of wonder in children’s eyes as they connect with our shared human past. Now we can bring that same sense of discovery directly to communities across the state.”

The mobile redesign allows The Mammoth Hunter to deliver educational content anywhere, offering flexible program formats such as school assemblies, museum demonstrations, library workshops, and community fairs. Each program integrates seamlessly with curriculum goals and educational standards, making it a valuable resource for teachers, youth organizations, and cultural institutions.

Educators consistently praise the program’s hands-on approach and lasting impact.

Raised in the wilderness of Wisconsin and Michigan, Sullivan’s lifelong fascination with early civilizations inspired him to study and practice Stone Age survival techniques. Before founding The Mammoth Hunter of Wisconsin, he worked for more than a decade as a Baker Trainer Specialist at Panera Bread, where he trained teams across multiple stores — an experience that deepened his passion for teaching and mentoring.

About The Mammoth Hunter

The Mammoth Hunter provides immersive, mobile education programs that bring prehistoric history to life through authentic replicas, fossil displays, and live demonstrations. Each session blends anthropology, archaeology, and STEM learning to inspire curiosity and historical understanding among students of all ages.

For more information or to book a program, visit www.themammothhunter.com or contact Sean Sullivan at sean@themammothhunter.com.

