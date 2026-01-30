WTO panel issues report regarding certain US tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act

dispute settlement On 30 January, the WTO circulated the panel report in the case brought by China in United States - Certain Tax Credits Under the Inflation Reduction Act (DS623).

