New Data from HireAHelper Reveals How American Migration Patterns Changed in 2025, and Which Smaller Cities Felt It Most

U.S. Heatmap of U.S. Migration

Americans didn’t stop moving in 2025 – they became more strategic” — Nicolas Graham, SVP and GM at HireAHelper

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans didn’t stop moving in 2025, but they moved differently, according to new national migration data released by HireAHelper. Of the almost 15M moves analyzed, 78.5% of moves happened within the same state, leaving only 21.5% of moves to cross state lines. The result? Migration pressure intensified in specific states and metro areas, particularly across the Southeast and in smaller, fast-growing markets.

“Americans didn’t stop moving in 2025 – they became more strategic,” said Nicolas Graham, SVP and GM at HireAHelper. “Instead of chasing dramatic cross-country moves, many households focused on affordability, employment stability, and long-term financial outcomes, often without leaving their home state.”

The Southeast Emerged as the Clear Migration Winner

The Southeast stands out as the epicenter of population growth when looking at moves per capita. South Carolina ranked first nationally, gaining almost 80 new residents per 10,000. Idaho, Delaware, Tennessee, and Alabama followed.

While large states continued to post the biggest absolute gains and losses, the data shows that smaller states feel the impact more acutely, as even modest net gains translate into outsized effects on housing supply, job markets, and public services.

Smaller and Mid-Sized Metros Outpaced Big Cities

At the city level, 2025 migration favored small and mid-size metros over major urban centers. Markets such as Myrtle Beach, SC; Ocala, FL; and Seaford, DE saw some of the strongest per-capita gains in the country. Myrtle Beach, SC, saw an increase of 190 new residents per 10,000.

Meanwhile, larger metros – including Miami, FL, Los Angeles, CA, and several other major cities – lagged when population change was adjusted for size. The winning formula in 2025 was clear: coastal or lifestyle appeal paired with relative affordability and access to jobs.

Affordability Matters, But Jobs Decide

The report also finds that low cost of living alone is not enough to drive sustained migration. Some of the cheapest states failed to attract significant population gains, while states like South Carolina outperformed less expensive peers due to strong job growth.

Texas offers another example of this balance. Despite ranking only moderately on affordability, it continued to attract large numbers of movers thanks to its economic diversity, housing availability, and employment opportunities. But the data also suggests that Nashville, TN, is becoming the new Austin, TX, due to the migration surge that mirrors a pattern seen earlier in Austin.

Overall, it appears that Americans are increasingly weighing cost of living against career stability rather than choosing destinations based on price alone.

About the 2026 HireAHelper Moving Migration Report

The 2026 HireAHelper Moving Migration Report is the fifth annual edition of HireAHelper’s nationwide migration study. The analysis is based on a database of adult moves recorded between January and December 2025.

Moving beyond the limitations of lagging government data and small-scale corporate samples, this report utilizes a massive dataset of almost 15 million actual moves. This allows us to bypass the statistical noise inherent in smaller studies, offering a comprehensive and geographically granular analysis of U.S. migration.

The full report includes:

-State- and city-level migration rankings

-Per-capita migration heatmaps

-Demographic and income-based breakdowns

-An interactive comparison tool for local and national analysis

About HireAHelper

HireAHelper is the easiest way to book affordable moving companies on demand—whether you need full service movers or help loading your truck or container. You can compare quotes from trusted local movers and book in minutes, with no phone calls or in-home estimates required. With over 1 million moves completed, a 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot from 9,100+ verified reviews, and nearly two decades in business, HireAHelper combines savings, flexibility, and trust to make moving easier than ever.

To learn more and read the full report, visit HireAHelper.com

