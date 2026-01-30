Cedar Mulch Depot Launches Direct to Customer Mulch Delivery

Cedar Mulch

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Mulch Depot of Denver, Colorado is announcing that in 2026 it is launching a direct to customer landscaping mulch delivery program. Starting immediately customers can order cedar mulch and nuggets straight from the web and delivered right to their home or job site. Customers can order bulk materials delivered or request a quote to have the ordered mulch installed by blower truck through one of Cedar Mulch Depot's participating partners. The process of ordering straight from the depot to the job site offers deep discounts versus ordering from landscaping yards that have very high overhead costs and have to handle the bulk landscaping materials twice. All of those cost savings can be passed on to the customer or landscaper. Cedar Mulch Depot is able to deliver mulch in the entire front range area. From as far south as Colorado Springs, to Denver, and up north past Fort Collins.

