OPWDD Releases Updated Data on Developmental Disabilities Service...

Dear Friends and Colleagues:

As part of my commitment to enhancing the agency’s transparency and being more responsive to stakeholder feedback, I am excited to share updated, interactive, Medicaid data dashboards as part of this year’s annual release of information on services. This is the second year that the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) has added Medicaid expenditure data on OPWDD services and supports that can be broken out by region, type of service, type of self-direction being used, if applicable, and service provider. Different “data dashboards” provide information on total expenditures, average expenditures, and the use of services and can be sorted in a number of ways, depending on user interest. For example, you could look at information about services received by people in a particular region of the state or by people of a particular age group.

In addition to these interactive dashboards, we have redesigned our data webpages to make it easier to access the information and have released a new set of By the Numbers infographics that provide concise visual summaries of information about our services and supports.

These updates will help OPWDD to make information about our service system readily available and easy to understand for everyone. We remain committed to continually improving our ability to collect, analyze and share data about our service programs and sharing data that informs our policies and our ongoing work to improve the service system.

To view the updated data resources, visit www.opwdd.ny.gov/data.

Translated versions of our new By the Numbers 2025 Report will be posted on our By the Numbers Report page once they are available.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Commissioner