Madico Acquires Johnson Window Films

Madico, Inc. Acquires Johnson Window Films Inc., Bringing Together Two American Manufacturers with a Shared Commitment to Quality.

Combining our teams, production, infrastructure, and shared values will deliver meaningful benefits to both Johnson and Madico customers, without losing what makes each brand special.” — John Storms, President and CEO, Madico, Inc.

PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madico, Inc. and Johnson Window Films, Inc. jointly announce that Madico has acquired Johnson Laminating & Coating and Johnson Window Films, bringing together two respected, American manufacturers with a shared commitment to quality, integrity, and customer service.

Founded in 1973 by Alan Johnson, the Johnson family of brands - beginning with Johnson Laminating & Coating and later expanding to Johnson Window Films - has built a trusted reputation for more than 50 years for producing high-quality window films backed by exceptional customer support. Madico, a global manufacturer of premium window films and materials-based solutions, shares Johnson’s philosophy about product quality, technical expertise, and dedication to long-term customer partnerships.

“This transition represents a natural and values-driven next chapter for the Johnson brand,” said Scott Davidson, President and second generational owner of Johnson Window Films. “As the world continues to get smaller and more competitive, we believe the best way to ensure a strong long-term future for our Johnson customers and brand is to team up with Madico. Madico shares the same commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction that my father built this business on and that I have worked hard to maintain for over 30 years. As I look towards the future, I am confident that Johnson Window Films is in excellent hands.”

“This acquisition is about alignment - of values, people, and customer-first philosophies,” said Lawrence Constantin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Madico Window Film. “Johnson Window Films has built something special over the past 50 years, and we are honored to carry the Johnson legacy forward while investing in the brand, the people, and the customers who rely on it.”

The business combination brings complementary strengths to both brands. From each brand’s strong product line up and excellent customer service to Madico’s well-established 120-year history, eight North America distribution centers, and 250k sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tampa Bay, Florida, the acquisition will expand opportunities for both customers while preserving the identity and legacy of both brands.

Madico will assume responsibility for all Johnson Window Film manufacturing, sales, customer service, and US and EU operations, with a strong focus on maintaining business continuity. Many Johnson employees will join Madico as part of the transition, including William Davidson, Scott’s son, who will continue to lead the Johnson Window Film brand under Madico ownership.

Johnson’s distribution operations in California and Memphis will be integrated across Madico’s eight North American distribution centers, with primary support from Madico’s global headquarters location in Pinellas Park, Florida, and Madico’s Huntington Beach, California location to support the large southern California market. Madico is also acquiring Johnson’s Amsterdam-based business, ensuring continued support for Johnson customers throughout Europe.

“Johnson Window Films is a highly respected brand with a loyal customer base,” said John Storms, President and CEO, Madico, Inc. “By combining our teams, production, infrastructure, and shared values, we believe this acquisition will deliver meaningful benefits to both Johnson and Madico customers, without losing what makes each brand special.”

About Johnson Window Films

Johnson Window Films is a third-generation, family-owned manufacturer of high-quality window films proudly made in America since 1973. Guided by its motto, “The Truth Is In Our Films,” Johnson has built a legacy of quality, affordability, and trust.

About Madico, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, Madico, Inc. innovates, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of protective, functional, and decorative materials-based solutions including films, coatings, and laminates for various industries worldwide from automotive and architecture to healthcare and aerospace. Since 1903, Madico has pioneered industry-first products with an unrivaled commitment to quality and dedication to its customers. Madico is a fully owned subsidiary of Lintec USA Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit madico.com.



