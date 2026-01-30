Iowa Collaborative Divorce Joins Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iowa Collaborative Divorce has will be participating in Divorce with Respect Weekin March. Members of the group will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. These consultations are an opportunity to discover the various divorce options available to them, including how to divorce peacefully through the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Divorce is a process that privately preserves the emotional and financial resources of the family while achieving an agreement that considers and respects the welfare of everyone in the family. Through the collaborative process couples can go through the divorce process in a dignified and respectful manner, avoiding the turmoil of a courtroom divorce.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with Iowa divorce professionals, including attorneys, divorce financial experts, divorce coaches and mental health specialists about their case for free. Iowa Collaborative Divorce is a community that includes attorneys, child advocates, financial professionals, mediators, and mental health professionals committed to designing creative, dignified, healthy solutions to divorce.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Iowa based Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.