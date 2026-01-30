Upton man sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment for planting a destructive device

On Jan. 27, U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced an Upton man to 30 months’ imprisonment with two years of supervised release for possessing a destructive device.

