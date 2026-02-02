tridorian Launches North America Practice to Expand AI and Data Capabilities with Google Cloud

This investment in tridorian’s growth is a result of the company's tremendous engineering talent and existing momentum which has created the opportunity to expand its reach to North America,” — Jason Pierce, President & Chairman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- tridorian today announced the launch of its North America consulting practice, bringing 10 years of Google Cloud delivery experience to organizations operationalizing AI and modernizing platforms at scale. tridorian’s experience executing projects spanning from AI application and software development, data modernization, and cloud migrations helps clients move from vision to production securely.tridorian’s North American teams will work with enterprises to modernize core systems and build new GenAI, Agentic AI, and traditional AI capabilities to create exceptional client experiences. tridorian’s North American expansion will create local support for organizations across manufacturing, financial services, telecom, media & entertainment, retail, and other industries navigating complex environments, strict security requirements, and increasing pressure to deliver new digital experiences.Strengthening North American go-to-market leadership:Critical to tridorian’s North American launch was a strategic investment from Jason Pierce and Sean Anderson, who are leading its Google Cloud initiatives to strengthen technical and client capabilities.“This investment in tridorian’s growth is a result of the company's tremendous engineering talent and existing momentum which has created the opportunity to expand its reach to North America,” said Jason Pierce, President and Chairman, “tridorian has earned its reputation by delivering outcomes, not experiments. We're scaling these proven capabilities in Google Cloud migrations, modernization, and enterprise AI to help organizations turn ambition into execution.”As enterprises accelerate GenAI and Traditional AI adoption, many are working to bridge the gap between pilots and production by testing use-cases, grounding models in trusted data, integrating with business systems, and meeting security, privacy, and compliance requirements. tridorian’s North American launch will focus on experience in building scalable solutions on Google Cloud.“In North America, we’re seeing demand continue to surge for experts that have real experience deploying AI and data solutions to realize new revenue, increase productivity, and create premium user experiences,” said Sean Anderson, Chief Growth Officer, North America at tridorian. “We’re partnering closely with clients and Google Cloud teams to deliver proven, measurable results.”These solutions enable high-impact use cases spanning automated document processing, risk modeling, fraud detection, and vision AI across manufacturing, construction, and retail, as well as streamlining internal workflows and enterprise search. tridorian approaches GenAI, Agentic AI, and traditional AI with enterprise-grade governance, security, and operational visibility from day one."The builders who move first define what gets built next," said Jimmy Jigmo, Chief Executive Officer. "We've delivered hundreds of AI and cloud systems across Asia Pacific. Now we're bringing that same execution to North America—not to experiment, but to ship. Organizations don't just need more AI strategies. They need AI that works Monday morning."About tridorian:tridorian is a Google Cloud-focused services and solutions company with 10 years of experience delivering custom built software, migrations, modernization, and AI-enabled transformation for hundreds of clients. tridorian holds 175+ professional certifications across over 170 engineers based in the US, LATAM, and APAC regions.About Jason Pierce:As President of tridorian, Jason Pierce sits at the forefront of business transformation. With a career rooted in the world's most influential tech ecosystems, Jason specializes in building the bridges between cutting-edge technology and enterprise value.Jason’s leadership philosophy was forged during his time at Google Cloud, where he led the Databricks practice and built the foundational go-to-market strategy for the NVIDIA partnership. This unique vantage point allowed him to see firsthand how AI and data-driven insights can redefine industries.About Sean Anderson:As Chief Growth Officer for tridorian, Sean Anderson leads go-to-market strategy and scalable growth, delivering AI, data, analytics, and software offerings that drive measurable business outcomes for clients. In his 14-year career, Sean has partnered with clients ranging from Fortune 100 enterprises and unicorn digital natives to regional franchises and scrappy startups, helping organizations build, secure, and operationalize technology.Sean has a proven history of building industry-leading, award-winning businesses with a “make it happen” leadership style. Prior to tridorian, he served on the Executive Leadership Team at 66degrees, where he built and led a global team of technical and business consultants, consistently growing revenue at a triple-digit rate. Previously, he led global practices at Onica.tridorian is now serving North America clients nationwide, with initial delivery leadership based in Chicago.

