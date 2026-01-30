CE Electric Estimating Expands Electrical Estimating Services for Commercial & Industrial Projects

CE Electric Estimating expands its electrical estimating services to support commercial and industrial contractors with accurate, project cost estimates.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CE Electric Estimating a professional provider of electrical estimating solutions, has expanded its electrical estimating services to better support commercial and industrial construction projects. The expansion reflects the company’s continued focus on delivering accurate, detailed, and timely electrical cost estimates for contractors working on complex builds.CE Electric Estimating provides specialized electrical estimating services for a wide range of commercial projects, including offices, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, warehouses, and mixed-use developments. The company also supports industrial projects such as manufacturing facilities, processing plants, and large-scale infrastructure requiring precise electrical takeoffs and scope-based estimates.“With increasing project complexity and tighter bid deadlines, contractors need reliable estimating support,” said a representative of CEE Company. “Our expanded services are designed to help commercial and industrial contractors submit accurate bids while maintaining cost control and efficiency.”CEE Company’s estimating process includes detailed quantity takeoffs, material and labor calculations, and scope-specific breakdowns aligned with project drawings and specifications. The company works closely with contractors to ensure estimates reflect real-world project requirements and industry standards.By strengthening its commercial and industrial estimating capabilities, CEE Company aims to support contractors during peak bidding periods and help reduce errors, omissions, and rework associated with in-house estimating limitations.CEE Company continues to focus on accuracy, responsiveness, and clear communication throughout the estimating process, helping contractors make informed decisions during the preconstruction phase. You can check details here: https://ceelectricalestimating.com/commercial-electrical-estimating-services/ CE Electric Estimating Company is an electrical estimating service provider based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company offers professional electrical estimating services for commercial and industrial construction projects, delivering detailed takeoffs and cost estimates tailored to contractor needs.📍 Address: 1101 W Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18103📞 Phone: (917) 244-2044📧 Email: ceelectricalestimating@gmail.com

