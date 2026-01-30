Analysis Report on Claims Avoidance Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The claims avoidance analytics artificial intelligence (AI) market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and the growing need for efficiency in the insurance sector. As insurers look to optimize claim management and reduce fraudulent activities, this market is witnessing significant interest and investment. Below is a detailed overview of its current size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Claims Avoidance Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size and Projected Growth

The claims avoidance analytics artificial intelligence (AI) market has experienced remarkable expansion recently. Forecasts indicate it will rise from $2.48 billion in 2025 to $3.15 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. This surge during the historical period is largely due to enhanced fraud detection efforts, the growing adoption of data-centric claims workflows, the increasing use of automated risk evaluation tools, the digital transformation across insurance operations, and a stronger focus on preventing losses.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its rapid ascent, reaching $8.16 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.9%. Key factors driving this future expansion include rising demand for automated claims triage systems, broader implementation of sophisticated analytics platforms, increased emphasis on lowering claims processing expenses, the growth of real-time risk monitoring capabilities, and heightened attention to claim accuracy and transparency. Innovations anticipated in this timeframe involve cutting-edge predictive analytics, real-time risk scoring technologies, AI-powered decision-making engines, automated claims review methods, advances in natural language processing for claims, and enhanced behavioral analytics tools.

Understanding Claims Avoidance Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Its Purpose

Claims avoidance analytics artificial intelligence (AI) utilizes advanced AI and machine learning techniques to forecast, prevent, and reduce unnecessary or incorrect insurance claims. These systems analyze past claim data, customer behaviors, risk signals, and operational information to detect potential claim events before they happen. The main objective is to minimize claim losses, boost insurer profitability, improve underwriting precision, and facilitate proactive risk management strategies.

Digitalization as a Major Growth Driver in Claims Avoidance Analytics AI

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the claims avoidance analytics AI market is the accelerating digitalization within the insurance industry. Digitalization refers to integrating digital technologies and platforms aimed at streamlining operations, enhancing customer interactions, and improving service delivery across various insurance processes. This trend is fueled by consumers’ increasing preference for online policy management and claims handling, seeking quicker, more convenient, and paperless experiences.

How Claims Avoidance Analytics AI Supports Insurance Digitalization

Claims avoidance analytics AI contributes significantly to this digital transformation by enabling data-backed decision-making and automating claims evaluation processes. It enhances operational efficiency, curtails fraudulent or superfluous claims, and strengthens proactive risk management. For example, in June 2025, Guidewire Software Inc., a US-based insurtech firm, reported that the share of customers utilizing AI tools for insurance at least once a week grew from 21% in early 2025 to 33% later that year. This increasing use of AI-driven solutions highlights how digitalization is propelling growth in this market.

North America’s Leading Position and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth in the Claims Avoidance Analytics AI Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the claims avoidance analytics artificial intelligence (AI) market, solidifying its dominance in this sector. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, reflecting strong adoption momentum and expanding digital infrastructure. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

