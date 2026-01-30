The fintech entity (CIK 0002095018) unveils 'Regulatory-First' architecture, resolving emerging market trust via smart contract audits and compliant fiat rails.

BRASILIA, BRAZIL, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing current market concerns regarding platform compliance and fund transparency, CNCPW SEC CIK: 0002095018), a U.S.-registered digital asset infrastructure provider, today released a comprehensive technical and compliance whitepaper addendum, formally establishing its operational benchmark for the Latin American market.This release not only reaffirms CNCPW's full adherence to Brazil's Law No. 14,478 (The Crypto Assets Law) but also confirms that its application for Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) authorization with the Central Bank of Brazil has entered the final stage, with formal approval expected by April 2026. CNCPW is eliminating doubts regarding "legal ambiguity" through this "Dual-Jurisdiction Architecture"—combining U.S. federal-level registration with the imminent local licensure in Brazil.Responding to Market Uncertainty with "Legal Certainty"In an increasingly complex regulatory environment, CNCPW has chosen the most rigorous yet definitive path."Trust stems not just from branding, but from verifiable legal identity," stated the Office of the CEO at CNCPW. "As an entity filed with the SEC (CIK 0002095018) and on track to receive Brazil Central Bank authorization in April, we are dedicated to eliminating 'offshore black box' operations. Our strategy is clear: to introduce Wall Street-level legal certainty to São Paulo, ensuring every transaction operates in the light."Technical Transparency: Code is LawTo further address concerns regarding asset security, CNCPW has disclosed the technical implementation details behind its "Ownership Economy." Unlike traditional platforms relying on opaque financial statements, CNCPW adopts an "On-chain Transparency" mechanism:Smart Contract Distribution: The company's commitment to "30% revenue recirculation" is not merely a verbal promise but is automatically executed by smart contracts deployed on the blockchain. This means fund flows are public, auditable, and immutable, fundamentally mitigating the risk of misappropriation.Audit Trails in Hyperion Engine: Its core trading engine, Hyperion (3M TPS), features built-in institutional-grade audit logging, ensuring every matching record is traceable and meets the strictest forensic audit requirements.Operational Reality: Pix Integration ReadyAddressing potential skepticism regarding "shell operations," CNCPW announced that its physical infrastructure in Brazil is fully operational. The company has completed deep API integration with Pix, Brazil's national instant payment system. Achieving this level of technical integration requires passing rigorous local compliance audits, serving as robust proof of CNCPW's genuine investment and operational capability in the Brazilian market.About CNCPWCNCPW (SEC CIK: 0002095018) is a U.S.-registered, new-generation compliant digital asset infrastructure provider. We leverage our high-performance Hyperion Matching Engine and proprietary Nexus Liquidity Protocol to offer a trading channel that combines "Wall Street-level" speed with federal regulatory protection. Committed to a rigorous "Compliant-by-Design" framework, CNCPW is built for mature investors and institutions seeking stable returns and prudent risk management, fostering a transparent and fair "Ownership Economy."

