Buffalo woman pleads guilty to meth charge

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Stephanie Kroh, 40, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, which carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of $10,000,000. 

