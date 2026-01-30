VCS HR Solutions to Power New Jersey State Police Deployments

VCS HR tools give the New Jersey State Police clearer visibility and control over complex operations, ensuring proper coverage during large-scale events.

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VCS HR, a leader and pioneer in workforce management , is excited to announce that the New Jersey State Police recently performed a full-scale, live deployment test of the VCS HR solution with resounding success in all areas during this notable event and testing process. This test was conducted in preparation for the World Cup Soccer Tournament scheduled for later this spring.“Given the complexity of the upcoming events, the NJSP were looking for a way to utilize our software to lay out the full scope of the security details in such a way to allow for efficient management and provide visual clarity of the assignments to command staff,” said VCS HR Chief Operating Officer Scott D. Walter.More than just a simple schedule, the NJSP’s testing plans utilized over 20 different assignment locations and several hundred troopers. Walter and other VCS HR specialists met with the NJSP Supplemental Detail Scheduling Unit to assess their needs and craft a plan for how to best lay out the complex undertaking.One notable requirement was the ability to send notifications of trooper assignments and track their acknowledgements, ensuring that everyone is where they need to be. This, as well as several other updates, were developed and implemented by VCS HR’s in-house team of software engineers.As the testing period approached, NJSP visited the VCS HR Training Center in Freehold, NJ, where the team helped them to develop the layout of shifts and deployments in a way that would give supervisory staff detailed insight into their assigned units while also providing leaders with a simple, easily understood picture of the full operation.“We wanted to empower the State Police to lay out the system in the best way possible,” said Walter.He noted that working with the State Police to develop a clear, organized workflow for large events will have lasting benefits for the upcoming World Cup and beyond.“This is the proof of concept for the system that the State Police will use in June when the international soccer championship comes to MetLife Stadium,” he said. “With the software providing an organized, global view of events, they’ll be able to keep administrative busy work to a minimum and focus on the safety of the event and its attendees.”About VCS HRVCS HR has been providing organizations with best-in-class workforce management and event scheduling solutions since 1998. Its acclaimed systems are used by more than 100,000 active employees across the country. For more information, visit www.vcshr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.