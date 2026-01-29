Title Company Owner Sentenced for Embezzlement

Orlando, Florida – Jonathan Yasko (46, Winter Springs) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Julie S. Sneed to 27 months in federal prison for wire fraud. Yasko pleaded guilty on May 22, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

