Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,251 in the last 365 days.

Authorities Dismantle Global Malicious Proxy Service that Deployed Malware and Defrauded Thousands of U.S. Persons, Businesses, and Financial Institutions of Millions of Dollars in Losses

A court-authorized international law enforcement operation led by the U.S. Justice Department disrupted SocksEscort, a residential proxy network used to exploit thousands of residential routers worldwide and commit large-scale fraud.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Authorities Dismantle Global Malicious Proxy Service that Deployed Malware and Defrauded Thousands of U.S. Persons, Businesses, and Financial Institutions of Millions of Dollars in Losses

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.