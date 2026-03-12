Authorities Dismantle Global Malicious Proxy Service that Deployed Malware and Defrauded Thousands of U.S. Persons, Businesses, and Financial Institutions of Millions of Dollars in Losses

A court-authorized international law enforcement operation led by the U.S. Justice Department disrupted SocksEscort, a residential proxy network used to exploit thousands of residential routers worldwide and commit large-scale fraud.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.