Firearms Violators Sentenced to Multiple Years in Federal Prison

Four men were sentenced this week for various firearms violations, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey. Tomez Faulkner, 39, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

