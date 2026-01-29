Jan 29, 2026

The Greater Grenada Foundation for Economic Development, Grenada County, Montgomery County, and the Montgomery County Economic Development District (MCEDD) today announced a new three-year regional partnership aimed at strengthening economic development, housing strategy, and industrial growth opportunities across both counties.

The partnership is structured as an initial three-year collaborative effort, allowing both counties to align long- term planning, evaluate outcomes, and adjust strategies as regional needs evolve. It reflects a shared commitment to cooperation, recognizing that workforce availability, housing supply, and site readiness increasingly require regional coordination to remain competitive in today’s economic environment.

“This partnership represents a forward-looking approach to economic development,” said Matthew Harrison, CEO and President of the Greater Grenada Partnership. “Grenada County and Montgomery County share workforce, infrastructure, and opportunity. By working together over the next three years, we can better align housing development, industrial recruitment, and long-term planning in a way that benefits both communities.”

The collaboration will focus on coordinated strategies for workforce housing, industrial site development, infrastructure planning, and business recruitment efforts that leverage the strengths of each county.

“This is exactly the type of regional cooperation that positions our communities for sustained success,” said Keith Mitchell, Chairman of the Greater Grenada Foundation for Economic Development “A defined three-year framework gives this partnership purpose, accountability, and the ability to measure real progress over time.”

Leadership from Montgomery County echoed the importance of the agreement. “Montgomery County is excited to partner with the GGFED and Grenada County through this three-year initiative,” said Mike Sullivan, Chairman of the Montgomery County Economic Development District. “This collaboration opens the door for meaningful opportunities in housing, industry, and job creation that will benefit our citizens.”County leadership from both boards of supervisors emphasized the practical benefits of cooperation.

“Regional partnerships like this allow us to maximize resources, plan more effectively, and better serve our residents,” said Chad Bridges, President of the Grenada County Board of Supervisors. “Working together under a clear framework helps ensure that growth is responsible, coordinated, and sustainable.”

Ron Wood, President of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, added, “This three-year partnership reflects a shared vision for economic growth that supports our workforce and strengthens our local economies. By collaborating with Grenada County and GGFED, we are taking an important step toward long-term regional success.”

Officials noted that the partnership does not alter governance structures but instead establishes a framework for collaboration, coordination, and shared planning where interests align. Over the course of the three-year partnership, the organizations will work together to identify opportunities, share data, and coordinate efforts that enhance regional competitiveness.

Additional details on specific initiatives and projects will be announced as plans progress.

Click here for more information.