North Dakota Courts website updated with Accessibility Tool

The North Dakota Court System website has been updated recently with a tool to help individuals with accessibility needs.   The tool is represented by a round blue button overlay on the web pages.   By clicking on the button a user can utilize the tools within including page language translation, screen reader, contrast settings, text size, cursor size, and other tools to help users with accessibility needs.

