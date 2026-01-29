Adapt Raises $10M Seed to Become the AI Computer for Business

Adapt, the San Francisco-based AI startup, today announced $10 million in seed funding co-led by Activant and Headline to become the AI computer for business.

Routine data requests used to land on engineering's plate constantly. Now the entire team can get answers in seconds. We're saving our engineers from hours of busy work every week.” — Nathan Potter, CTO of Wander

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adapt, the San Francisco-based AI startup, today announced $10 million in seed funding to become the AI computer for business. The round was co-led by Activant Capital and Headline with participation from Susa Ventures, Predictive VC, and angels including Shuo Wang, Leo Polovets, Julian Weisser, and Kyle Tibbitts.The funding validates Adapt's mission to make any company instantly AI-native. Their solution moves beyond vertical AI assistants to a horizontal AI platform that enables any role in an organization to collaborate with frontier AI agents, grounded in the context of their company's data, systems, and workflows.Most enterprise AI usage today is still happening in silos, disconnected from where work actually happens and where the relevant business data is stored. While AI models have become increasingly accessible and intelligent, the context required for these AI models to be effective with company data is still stored in static systems of record that have limited AI capabilities."The last twenty years of software were about capturing data in systems of record. The next twenty will be about acting on that data," said Andrew Steele, Partner at Activant Capital. “Adapt is building the solution that finally frees up humans from acting as middleware. It gives everyone in the company an interface to partner with AI to do more meaningful work.”Adapt connects to any system with an available API, with pre-built integrations for common business systems like HubSpot, Google Workspace, and Slack, and learns how to best interact with a company’s APIs, tools, and people through advanced company knowledge and memory capabilities.“We combine frontier models, company context, and powerful sandboxes into a single AI computer,” said co-founder and CEO, Jim Benton. “Once Adapt is set up, anyone can use it in your team chat. We believe Adapt should be everywhere you work, and for most business users, that’s in Slack, Microsoft Teams, or other business systems.”Mathias Schilling, Managing Partner at Headline, cited Adapt’s focus on agent infrastructure and governance as a critical differentiator in a crowded market."We believe the biggest bottleneck to AI adoption is trust," said Schilling. "Adapt is not just building AI computers—they’re building the knowledge worker’s new operating system. Their security-first architecture gives companies of all sizes the control they need to let AI agents actually touch production systems.”Alongside the funding, Adapt announced two major platform releases: Adapt Apps and Proactive Automation.Adapt Apps transform AI-generated outputs into persistent, graphical user interfaces (GUIs). Users can create live dashboards, internal tools, or custom software through natural language, then save and relaunch them instantly, each powered by real-time data from connected business systems.Proactive Automation advances Adapt’s on-demand agentic capabilities with automated actions, proactive education, and continuous monitoring through observing systems in the background, surfacing insights, and taking action before users ask."AI only becomes transformational at work when it lives where you work, has full context across your systems, and can take action like a highly capable teammate,” said Benton. “Adapt brings that experience - previously reserved for engineering teams given months to build custom solutions - to everyone in the company, instantly.”Customers of Adapt are experiencing meaningful results. "Routine data requests used to land on engineering's plate constantly," said Nathan Potter, CTO of Wander, an Adapt customer. "Now the entire team can get answers in seconds. We're saving our engineers from hours of busy work every week."Another Adapt customer, Joshua Browder, Co-founder and CEO of DoNotPay, shared that a task which previously took a customer support agent 45 minutes now takes only one minute.About AdaptFounded by seasoned entrepreneurs Jim Benton (ClearSlide, Apollo, Chorus.ai), Sean Smith (GlareDB), and John Andrew Entwistle (Wander, Coder), Adapt is the AI Computer for Business - the horizontal system of intelligence that connects a company’s tools and data with frontier agents that work alongside your team in Slack.Media Contactpress@adapt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.