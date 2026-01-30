Strato Automation and Gruner Partner to Deliver a Next-Generation Wi-Fi 6-Enabled VAV Solution

German-engineered airflow control meets open, web-based automation for faster, more flexible, and cost-effective VAV deployments

MONTRéAL, QC, CANADA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strato Automation (“Strato”) today announced the launch of OPENSTAT VAV, a next-generation Wi-Fi 6-Enabled Variable Air Volume controller developed in partnership with Gruner, the German manufacturer renowned for its precision airflow and actuator engineering.This collaboration brings together Gruner’s proven airflow control expertise with Strato’s open, IoT-ready OPENSTAT wall controller to deliver a VAV solution that balances performance, cost, and ease of deployment, without compromise.A New Approach to VAV ControlTraditional VAV systems often require multiple components, proprietary tools, and fixed network protocols. OPENSTAT VAV was designed to challenge that model by making zoning systems simpler, more open and accessible to every building.Key innovations include:• All-in-one VAV and wall controller package• BACnet IP over Wi-Fi 6 or MSTP for greater flexibility• Mobile configuration and air balancing app with no proprietary software• NFC configuration for speed of deployment• ASHRAE Guideline 36 compliant for energy efficiency• Built-in openness for BACnet and IoT ecosystemsBy leveraging the OPENSTAT wall controller and simplifying deployment, OPENSTAT VAV lowers significantly the total installed cost while preserving the precision and reliability expected from high-quality airflow control systems.Engineering Without CompromiseAt the core of OPENSTAT VAV is Gruner’s airflow control technology, engineered in Germany, underscoring reliability and performance.“Gruner actuators stand for high-quality, cost efficiency and flexibility in building management systems.,” said Frederic Seguin, CEO at Strato Automation. “Partnering with Gruner allows us to deliver precision airflow control while rethinking architecture, connectivity, and commissioning for modern buildings.”From Gruner’s perspective, the partnership combines leading technologies and expertise to introduce a new class of VAV solution to market.“Strato’s OPENSTAT wall controller sets new standards in building automation,” said Wolfgang Spreitzer, Managing Director, Damper Actuators Division at Gruner. “In combination with Gruner actuators, it delivers a new benchmark for energy‑efficient, cost‑optimized zoning systems.”OPENSTAT VAV is designed for use across commercial, education, healthcare, and mixed-use buildings, and integrates seamlessly with OCN +, Strato’s web-based automation platform, enabling auto-graphics, intuitive dashboards, automatic trending, alarms, and future analytics services.The solution will be showcased at AHR Expo 2026 at Booth #C253 in Las Vegas, with full market availability planned for summer 2026.About StratoStrato Automation is redefining how small and mid-sized buildings access building management system.For too long, advanced control has been seen as a luxury reserved for skyscrapers and large campuses due to costly and complex installation. Strato changes that. Our open solutions make building automation simple, flexible, and affordable, empowering integrators, contractors, facility managers, distributors and OEMs to deliver smart performance without complexity.From OCN+, an intuitive software platform, to BACnet-native controllers like OPENSTAT Series, Strato solutions bring reliable control across every building type, offices, schools, healthcare facilities, retail spaces, and more.By combining smart engineering with ease of use and speed of deployment approach, we help customers save time, reduce costs, accelerate the digitalization of everyday buildings and lower carbon emissions.Our mission: to democratize building automation, because every building deserves to be smart.About GrunerGRUNER AG, headquartered in Wehingen with around 1,200 employees, based in Germany, Tunisia, Serbia and India, is a major manufacturer of servomotors, relays and solenoids. Our system solutions for building management, the automotive industry and medical technology are in demand around the world, featuring compelling innovation and quality.

