American Endocrine Introduces Scarless Robotic Thyroid Surgery in Georgia

Scarless robotic thyroid surgery is now available in Georgia as American Endocrine expands access to advanced minimally invasive thyroid care.

For many patients, avoiding a visible neck scar is an important quality-of-life consideration.” — Dr. Suh, Founder and Endocrine Surgeon

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Endocrine, a specialized endocrine surgery practice founded in 2025 by Dr. Suh, announced the introduction of scarless robotic thyroid surgery , expanding access to advanced surgical options for select thyroid patients in Georgia. This is believed to be the first time scarless robotic thyroid surgery has been offered in Georgia.Robotic thyroid surgery allows the procedure to be performed without a visible neck incision. Traditionally, most thyroid surgery is done with an open approach with an incision on the neck. Using robotic-assisted technology and remote access points, however, American Endocrine avoids the neck incision.“Founding American Endocrine was about not only providing the latest minimally invasive options but also focusing on what patients really want. For many patients, avoiding a visible neck scar is an important quality-of-life consideration,” said Dr. Suh, founder and endocrine surgeon. “Scarless robotic surgery is one more minimally invasive option we can offer, and it reflects our commitment to adopting innovation where it meaningfully supports patient care.”While surgically avoiding neck scarring may seem like common sense, access remains limited throughout the United States. In some cases, patients travel from outside the region to see Dr. Suh. This is because the robotic training required is only available through highly specialized fellowships such as the Seoul National University Hospital and Yonsei University Severance Hospital in South Korea.American Endocrine is investing in other non-surgical innovations as well. Some patients with thyroid nodules can be treated with a radiofrequency ablation or “RFA”. An RFA is an outpatient procedure that effectively shrinks the nodule and can provide symptom relief. This expands minimally invasive treatment options for patients with thyroid nodules by allowing some to avoid surgery altogether. “We only recently started offering the RFA for thyroid nodules , and it has already seen successful patient outcomes,” said Dr. Suh.When asked about what the future looks like for American Endocrine, Dr. Suh shared a glimpse of his vision. “We are pursuing further innovations currently unavailable in Georgia. Single-site robotics for thyroid and adrenal surgery have significant benefits to patients and we are taking steps to add those services.”

